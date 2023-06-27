Australia is counting on Taylor Swift to avoid recession

Australia is counting on Taylor Swift mania to boost its economy as the American pop icon will also perform in Sydney and Melbourne.

EraSwift’s tour will tour Australia in February next year, with three performances in Sydney and two in Melbourne. The tour should become the biggest concert series ever, with a revenue potential of over a billion dollars. It is expected that many Australians will travel to Sydney and Melbourne for the performances, and perhaps New Zealand fans will also travel to Australia in February.

The concerts come at just the right time. The Australian economy is in recession and heading for recession. In recent days, several analysts said the appeal of the concert series could prompt consumers to open their wallets and increase spending.

Other analysts say performance-related expenses — expenses on tickets, hotels and plane bookings — will be distributed between now and the end of the year, making the impact difficult to measure.

In May, a performance by Beyoncé led to a small increase in inflation in Sweden. The American superstar attracted 80,000 fans to Stockholm, resulting in higher prices in hotels and restaurants.