Austria’s goal should not have been scored, Dendoncker’s protest to the referee was justified: “It was not a corner”.

The Red Devils conceded their first goal under national coach Domenico Tedesco against Austria after a corner kick. But… that really shouldn’t have happened.

Cold shower for Belgium after more than twenty minutes in their European Championship qualifying match against Austria. Orel Mangla unfortunately headed the ball into his own goal following a corner kick.

That corner kick should never have come. Images show how Austrian Michael Gregoritsch hits the ball one last time in a duel with Leander Dendonker. The Red Devils made the right appeal to the French referee, but he didn’t want to hear about it.

“I asked him to check the phase””

Leander Dendonker was not particularly pleased with the first corner at 0-1. “It was definitely not a corner kick,” West Fleming said. “I kicked the ball against that Austrian, not the other way around. That’s what I told the referee. I asked him to check the step (VAR is not allowed to do this, Ed.), He said that everything was checked. I can’t do any more.

Dendonkar said, “We should have always won here.” “I’m disappointed about it. We got a lot of chances. Well, you can’t forget that this is a new team, with a lot of youngsters. Give us some time.

Satisfied with own performance, unsure for Estonia

Dendonkar could be satisfied with his own performance. He said that he knew on the day of the match that he would be allowed to start. “Does the coach see me as a defender or a midfielder? Both, I think. This time I was at the back, and that in a four-man defense – that was a long time ago for me. But it went very well.

It is not certain whether Leander Dendonker will be available against Estonia. The Aston Villa player, who replaced the injured Jan Vertonghen at centre-back, suffered a groin/buttock injury. He had to leave early. “I hurt myself,” Dendonker later said. “It remains to be seen whether I will be fit to go to Estonia.”

If Dendonker isn’t ready to play for Estonia, Tedesco has plenty of options. Just think of Vertonghen, Al Dakhil or Bornouve that could be deployed.

