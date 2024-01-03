Authorities find a huge laboratory containing 80 tons of methamphetamine near the US

Mexican authorities discovered a huge laboratory for the production of synthetic drugs in the state of Sonora, near the border with the United States, where they seized 80 tons of methamphetamine with a market value of more than $600 million.

In the secret mega laboratory, authorities found 72 reactors, 102 condensers, 32 centrifuges, as well as vehicles, motorcycles, trailers and various materials related to the production of synthetic drugs.

The discovery, which took place in the community of Rancho Viejo, municipality of Quirigo, in the south of Sonora, about 650 kilometers from the border with Arizona, was reported this Sunday by the authorities.

The seizure was the result of a joint operation between soldiers of the Mexican Naval Secretariat (SEMAR), agents of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), and state authorities of Sonora.

Photo of tanks containing synthetic drugs in a secret laboratory in Quirigo, south of Sonora (Mexico) today. EFE/Daniel Sanchez

Among the seized items, 35 tonnes and 250 kg of drugs ready for sale were also found, i.e., methamphetamine in its most commercial form, which is crystal stone.

In addition to 5 tonnes and 750 kilograms of chemical precursors, which would be used to produce approximately 41 tonnes of methamphetamine.

Naval agents seized large quantities of chemicals and dual-use substances, estimated to be worth more than $5 million, representing a blow to organized crime finances worth more than $600 million, according to the Sonora government.

To put it in perspective, the largest drug laboratory found so far was in Sinaloa by size and contained 13 reactors, while the one located in Sonora, contained 72 reactors, state governor Alfonso Durazo and head of the Navy Secretary Jose Rafael Ojeda said. Consists of 102 condensers and 32 centrifuges.

Army soldiers present today in a secret synthetic drug laboratory in Quirigo, in the south of Sonora (Mexico). EFE/Daniel Sanchez

The authorities confirm that these actions contribute to reducing consumption trends, especially among young people aged 19 to 27, as well as restricting the use of these substances in Australia, Canada, China, Spain, the United States, Stopped from going to the markets. , Japan and various European countries where prices can triple.

In this area of ​​the mountains, between Sonora and Chihuahua, operate cells of the Sinaloa Cartel, identified as Chapiza, “Salazar’s new people”, who follow the children of Joaquín Guzmán Loera, the faction.

Photo of a secret synthetic drug laboratory today in Quirigo, south of Sonora (Mexico). EFE/Daniel Sanchez

Authorities have not reported any arrests of suspects at the scene, nor have they found weapons or cash.

On Thursday, Mexico, the United States and Canada reaffirmed that they will work together to combat the flow of illicit synthetic drugs, particularly fentanyl trafficking, and illegal firearms into North America.

Following a meeting of national security representatives from the three countries in Mexico City on Wednesday, the governments of the three countries “committed to enhancing cooperation in the control of chemical precursors and equipment related to the illicit production” of drugs, they said in a joint statement. efe