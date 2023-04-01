Autistic children and adults have free entry to Dreams Eco Park – Jornal do Oeste

Starting this Saturday, April 1st, children and adults diagnosed with Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) have free entry to Dreams Eco Park, in Foz do Iguaçu.

The campaign – which will last until the 30th – is allusive to World Autism Awareness Day, celebrated on the 2nd.

To receive the benefit, the child or adult needs to present the Autistic Card or medical report and an identity document with a photo.

For Daiany Caputti, specialist in Autistic Spectrum Disorder, mother of Theo and wife of Douglas, both with ASD, this promotion is truly a gift for families.

According to Daiany, a frequent visitor to Vale dos Dinossauros, if for a child without a diagnosis of autism having contact with animals and nature is already important, for the autistic the benefits are immense.

“This contact allows the autistic child to have his sensory repertoire expanded, developing the emotional and nervous system, increasing tolerance to new situations. And yet, it promotes varied and rich experiences with diverse sensory stimuli,” she said.

Lawyer Aline Milanez is the mother of 4-year-old Joaquim, who was also diagnosed with ASD in 2021. For her, taking her son to Dreams Eco Park, in addition to a moment of leisure, will be therapy. “Many doctors recommend horse riding (equipment therapy) as part of the treatment. It improves motor skills and generates benefits for balance, concentration and posture”, she highlighted.

Photo: Dreams Park Show Foz do Iguaçu

The park

Dreams Eco Park, in Foz do Iguaçu, is the newest ecological park in the trinational region. Located next to the Dreams Park Show, it is an awareness and care space for birds, animals and the Atlantic Forest, but which also offers a variety of leisure and entertainment options for all ages.

In an area of ​​more than 30,000 square meters, it houses the Falconry Center, a space for the protection and readaptation of birds of prey and an immersion in the art and history of falconry, an ancient technique brought from Europe whose objective is to rehabilitate birds of prey (carnivorous ) to hunt.

Also the Mini Farm. Inside the little red houses, which look like the modern version of the “3 Little Pigs”, there are a couple of llamas, guinea pigs, cows, ducks, geese, peacocks, horses, sheep, goats, ostriches, among other animals. In addition to the playground and a rest and picnic area.

At Dreams Eco Park, visitors can also ride a horse.

To learn about the techniques applied by the Falconry Center and the flight of birds, visitors can choose two times: at 10:30 am and at 4:00 pm. Before, at 10am and at 3:30pm, there is a presentation of the horses.

More information on the website: https://dreamsecopark.com.br/ or https://dreamsparkshow.com.br/

Dreams Park Show Foz do Iguacu