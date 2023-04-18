Automatic Sight Pistol in Fortnite: how it works and where to find it

The Automatic Sight Gun is a new weapon introduced in the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4. On this page of our guide to Fortnite We tell you everything there is to know about her, including how to use itand of course where to find it. We leave you with all this information just below:

Where to find Automatic Sight Pistols in Fortnite? How to use them?

The Auto Sight Pistol was first added to Fortnite on 04/18/2023. It was introduced to the game’s file system with patch 24.20. Is about a short weapon whose shots automatically go to the target. We can find Random Automatic Sight Pistols throughout the island, both on the ground and in chests.

We found an Automatic Scope Pistol on the ground

Below we leave you with an image with the attributes of the Automatic Sight Pistol, extracted directly from the Fortnite file system via datamining:

Auto Sight Gun Stats

To use the Automatic Sight Gun, we must first aim. This will make, from the aiming perspective, we see a kind of holographic interface. If something the game understands to be an opponentsuch as an enemy player or a wild animal Get inside the scope while we’re aiming, the Auto Sight Pistol will “load” up to four shots. At the moment, if we shoot, all four shots will go straight to the target Without fail.

We shoot an enemy player with an Automatic Scope Pistol

It is not a particularly strong weapon., if you have noticed their statistics. Nevertheless it is particularly useful in situations where hitting an enemy can be very difficultsuch as in the middle of a car chase, or when we are using scroll bars through MEGA City and its surroundings.

