Availability of liquefied gas remains critical in Cuba

Over the past few months, demand for liquefied gas, known as “balite gas”, has experienced volatile fluctuations across the country.

UEB Territorial Fuel Marketing Division (DTCC). las tunasRecognizes difficulties in online purchasing, highlighting that, today, only 95 cylinders were available for 1,508 active customers, and there were connectivity issues.

In hundred fires, the resumption of sales of liquefied gas to the population has been announced. The virtual store will begin its service next Monday, giving priority to customers with pending deliveries, and with an established schedule for sales planned in February:

Virtual store sales plan in the month of February

Store open Monday to Friday at 10.00am

Open on the 1st, pickup on the 5th from 9am to 12noon and pickup from 2pm to 5pm.

Open on the 2nd, pickup on the 6th from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and pickup from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Open on the 5th, pickup on the 7th from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and pickup from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Open on the 6th, pickup on the 8th from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, and pickup from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Open on the 7th, pickup on the 10th from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.

Open on the 8th, pickup on the 12th from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, and pickup from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Open on the 9th, pickup on the 13th from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and pickup from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Open on the 12th, pickup on the 14th from 9am to 12noon and pickup from 2pm to 5pm.

Open on the 13th, pickup on the 15th from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Open on the 14th, pickup on the 17th from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.

Opens on the 15th and pickup on the 19th from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Open on the 16th, pickup on the 20th from 9am to 12noon and pickup from 2pm to 5pm.

Open on the 19th and open on the 21st from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Open on the 20th, pickup on the 22nd from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, and pickup from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Open on the 21st, pickup on the 24th from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.

Open on the 22nd, pickup on the 26th from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, and pickup from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Open on the 23rd, pickup on the 27th from 9am to 12noon and pickup from 2pm to 5pm.

Open on the 26th, pickup on the 28th from 9am to 12noon and pickup from 2pm to 5pm.

Open on the 27th, pickup on the 29th from 9am to 12pm and pickup from 2pm to 5pm.

The virtual store plan details cylinder opening and collection dates, providing customers with a schedule to facilitate access to the product. For more information, you are invited to visit http://cupetcfg.enzona.net.

In matanzas, Information is provided on gas availability, child day care centres, health centers and prioritizing certain points of sale. However, sales in the virtual store are suspended until further notice. The plan for the sales centers will be shared soon.

Delivery tables for the next day matanzas February 17, 2024 are published revealing planned gas allocations.

fuel marketers in Holguin, on its part, informs that it will be sold through the Virtual Store upon availability; It is believed this could be Monday 02-19-2024; Otherwise, you will be informed in time.

Granma On its part, it informs all customers about the availability of cylinders for today, Friday 16th, across all sales points.

– Customers who purchased through the virtual store on Wednesday will have to collect their cylinder today.

– Today, sales through virtual stores will not be enabled for tomorrow, Saturday due to lack of availability of liquefied gas in the province.

The situation remains critical, with demand exceeding available capacity. Some provinces face greater challenges than others in managing liquefied gas supplies.



