Available this month on Streamz and Streamz Premium+

A new month, so again lots of newcomers on Telenet and DPG Media’s Flemish video streaming platforms Streamz and Streamz+. These are the highlights of July 2023!

‘Three Pines’

From July 6 on Streamz

Armand Gamache (Alfred Molina), superintendent of the Sûreté du Québec, is called to investigate a multiple murder case in the idyllic town of Three Pines, where everything seems perfectly normal. He is a man who sees things that others do not: the mysterious in the mundane and the evil in the seemingly ordinary. As he investigates the murders, he uncovers the town’s secrets, but also has to confront his past.

Alfred Molina (“Spider-Man 2”), Rossif Sutherland (“Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVie”, “Orphan: First Kill”), Elle-Maija Tailfeathers (“Blood Quantum”) and Tantu Cardinal (“Dances”) ) with “) with the wolves’) in the lead role. The story was based on the series of novels by Lewis Penney.

‘full circle’

Two episodes on Streamz from 14th July, then in weekly stacking

Everything in ‘Full Circle’ revolves around the complex and often hidden connections that can exist between people. The story takes place in the fictional restaurant Ellipsis. The main characters are recognizable types in various age groups from fifteen to fifty. In each episode we are introduced to two characters, one of whom appeared in the previous episode as well. In each episode we see how two individuals connect with each other and what they exchange. In this way we get a picture of their personal problems and challenges – and intimate details concerning their relationships and struggles are revealed. As the series progresses, the tension builds to a shocking and disturbing climax.

‘Full Circle’ was written by screenwriter and filmmaker Neil LaBute. He is also known as a playwright, which is evident in this compelling series. Highly believable characters played by Claire Danes (“Homeland”, “Stardust”), Zazie Beetz (“Joker”, “Atlanta”), Timothy Olyphant (“Justified”, “Scream 2”), and Dennis Quaid (“On”) Are. A Wing and a Prayer’, ‘The Day After Tomorrow’).

‘without sin’

Streamz from 20th July

Mother Stella (Vicky McClure) lost her daughter three years ago. Most likely she was murdered by drug dealer Charles (Johnny Harris), who is now serving a prison sentence, but never confessed to the murder. This appears to change when he sends Stella an audio message: he wants to visit her in prison to tell his side of the story so they can both “move on with their lives.” In Stella’s case, it is desperately needed, as her life has become a bleak affair after her daughter’s death. She no longer has a social life, drinks heavily and has given up her excellent job to live life as a taxi driver. Stella hopes to finally have answers about the exact circumstances of her daughter’s murder.

Without Sin is a four-part British television drama series written by Frances Poletti. Vicki McClure (“Line of Duty”, “Trigger Point”) stars as a mother whose life becomes intertwined with her daughter’s killer.

‘Take Me Off’ (S2)

Streamz from 20th July

Marion (Amalia Holm) and Marit (Thea Sophie Loch Ness) are not only best friends, but also partners in art swimming. They are about to finish high school and then move to Miami, but first they participate in the infamous Norwegian graduation ritual ‘Rassetiden’. In a world where looks and status are everything, they discover that a harmless prank could go viral and change their lives forever. In the second season, Sana (Sophia Tjelta) is no longer the coolest kid in school. After being ostracized by her boyfriend and her plans to move to New York stalled, she works as a waitress in Oslo and dreams of a career as a YouTube influencer. Desperate for fame, Sana follows the advice of her favorite influencer and makes the fateful decision of selling her intimate photos online. In the first season, it was about intimate photos being shared unintentionally, but in season 2, the characters choose to sell nude photos online.

‘Delete Me’ is a Norwegian series starring Sofia Tjelta (“Ida Tar Ansvar”), Thea Sophie Loch Ness (“The Last Kingdom”) and Amalia Holm (“Motherland: Fort Salem”, “Intercourse”).

‘How To With John Wilson’ (S3)

In weekly stacking on Streamz from 29th July

In a uniquely hilarious journey of self-discovery and cultural observation, documentary filmmaker and self-described “anxious New Yorker” John Wilson covertly and obsessively films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers as he reflects on relatable topics everyday. Let’s try to give advice. The strange paradoxes of modern life are softened by Wilson’s candid, unpolished commentary, with one episode of the season offering his distinctive opinions on a range of deceptively simple topics.

American comedy documentary starring John Wilson (“The Road to Magnasanti”) and Nathan Fielder (“The Rehearsal”). The series was executive produced by Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman, and Clark Reinking, and premiered on October 23, 2020.

‘Fall’

From 6th July on Streamz Premium+

After a freak accident involving a classmate, Lucy Price (Addison Timlin and Jessica Alexander) is sent to boarding school. From the first day of school, the mysterious and aloof Daniel Gregory (Jeremy Irvine) catches her attention. He looks familiar and is the only distraction in a place where cell phones are banned and cameras monitor every movement. She feels attracted to him like a magnet.

‘Fallen’ is an American romantic fantasy film directed by Scott Hicks, based on the 2009 novel of the same name by Lauren Kate. It stars Addison Timlin (“The Town That Dreaded Sundown,” “Little Sister”), Jeremy Irvine (“War Horse,” “Great Expectations”), Harrison Gilbertson (“Accidents Happen”) and Jolie Richardson (“Red Sparrow,” The Turnaround’).

‘Annie Colere’

From 6th July on Streamz Premium+

Annie Colère (Laure Calamy) depicts in a powerful and warm way the struggle that has transformed French society. A historical film that addresses subjects that have not lost their relevance even today.

In 1974 in rural France, Annie, a working mother of two, becomes pregnant again, but this time it is unplanned. Since abortion is illegal, Annie doesn’t have many options to do anything about it until she meets members of the MLAC (Movement for the Freedom of Abortion and Contraception). This working group provides practical support to women and disseminates knowledge and information. Annie is soon accepted among them and becomes involved in the fight to change abortion laws.

Laure Calamy (“Antoinette Dans Les Sevens”) stars as Annie in this award-winning film. It won the Variety Piazza Grande Prize at the Locarno Film Festival and the Prix Agnes at the Namur Film Festival.

‘Excuse’

From 6th July on Streamz Premium+

The French Riviera is a sunny destination for darker skinned people. After a motorcycle accident ends his dancing career, Adrien (Pierre Nini) spends his time on the French Riviera, where he is supported by former film star Martha (Isabel Adjani). His life takes a turn when he meets the beautiful con artist Margot (Marin Vacht). They dream of a better life together, for which they come up with a dark plan.

‘Masquerade’ is a 2022 French film written and directed by Nicolas Bedos. Starring Pierre Naini (“LOL”, “The Army of Crime”), Isabelle Adjani (“Position”, “Quartet”) and François Cluzet (“The Untouchables”).

‘Babylon’

From 13th July on Streamz Premium+

Hollywood, 1920s. The industry is undergoing a transition from silent films to spoken-word films. “Babylon” tells the story of the rise and fall of several individuals, including Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie) and Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt), during an era of rampant decadence and corruption in the industry.

‘Babylon’ is a 2022 American film directed by Damien Chazelle. It features an ensemble cast that includes Brad Pitt (“Thelma & Louise,” “Ocean’s Eleven”), Margot Robbie (“Suicide Squad”), Diego Calva (Narcos: Mexico), Jean Smart (“Designing Women,” “24′) ), Jovan Adepo (“Fences”, “Sorry for Your Loss”) and Lee Joon Lee (“Chicago PD”).

‘Lullaby’

From 20th July on Streamz Premium+

A new mom finds a special lullaby in an old book. She considers the song a blessing, unaware that it has opened the door to something terrible. Her world turns into a nightmare when it is revealed that an old demon named Lilith has appeared and is after her child.

Lullaby is a 2022 Spanish drama film directed and written by Alauda Ruiz de Azua. Starring Lia Costa (“Victoria”), Susie Sánchez (“Mad Love”), Ramon Beria (“Twin Murders: The Silence of the White Citizen”) and Mikel Bustamante (“La Casa de Papel”, “Maxabel”) . ,

Gunpowder Milkshake

From 27th July on Streamz Premium+

Sam (Karen Gillan) was only 12 when his mother, Scarlett (Lena Headey), a hit man, was forced to leave him. Captured by ‘The Firm’, the organization Scarlett worked for, she follows in her mother’s footsteps and works to become a hitman. However, things take a turn when Sam takes a young girl under his wing and turns against ‘The Firm’.

Gunpowder Milkshake is a 2021 action thriller film directed by Navot Papushado (“Big Bad Wolves”) from a script by Papushado and Ehud Lavsky. Karen Gillan (“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”), Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”, “White House Plumbers”), Carla Gugino (“Spy Kids”), Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere at Once”) and Angela Bassett (“Black Panther”). The production of the film was announced to the American Film Market in 2018. The film is produced in partnership with the French television channels Canal+ and Cine+ between The Picture Company, Babelsberg Studios and the German branch of StudioCanal. is a co-production with

Salvatore: The shoemaker of dreams

From 27th July on Streamz Premium+

In the early 1900s, impoverished Italian teenager Salvatore Ferragamo left Naples for America in search of a better life. He settled in Southern California and became Hollywood’s favorite cobbler during the silent era. In 1927 he returned to Italy and founded his eponymous luxury brand in Florence. This documentary tells about the adventures of Ferragamo.

‘Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams’ is a 2020 Italian documentary film directed by Luca Guadagnino. Starring Martin Scorsese (“The Wolf of Wall Street,” “The Irishman”), Michael Stuhlbarg (“Your Honor,” “A Serious Man”) and fashion designer Manolo Blahnik. The documentary had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 5, 2020, but was officially released in the United States on November 4, 2022.