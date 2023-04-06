Avatar 3 has first images revealed: Pandora is unrecognizable in new unreleased scenarios – Movie News

Third film in the Avatar franchise premieres in 2024 and has already had the first official arts revealed; check out.

In late 2022, Avatar: The Path of Water opened in theaters to prove that the Na’Vi story still has a lot of strength, even coming more than ten years after the original film’s release. For fans of the franchise, the news is great: the plot will continue and the third film, which hits theaters in 2024, is in production. The first images, including, are already among us.

And if Avatar 2 impressed audiences with fabulous waterscapes after the gigantic forest of the first film, the 3rd film should take us to the heights of Pandora. With the release of O Caminho da Água on digital platforms in the United States, viewers have gained some exclusive bonuses, which reveal concept art of the next scenarios that we will visit in the sequels. Check out:







Avatar 3: What is already known about the movie?

According to filmmaker James Cameron, who signs the franchise, the next Avatar film will continue to delve into the expansion of the Na’Vi universe and audiences will see a new tribe. That is, after the plots centered on the forest and the bottom of the sea, the time has come to explore the element of fire, which will be represented by a new people called “Povo das Cinzas” (Ash People, in the original).

For now, we know these new characters will be antagonists in Avatar 3. “I want to show the Na’vis from another angle because, for now, I’ve only shown their good side. In the early movies, there are very negative examples of humans and very positive examples of Na’vi. In Avatar 3, we will do the opposite”, said James Cameron in an interview with the French website 20 minutes.

The conceptual arts revealed give an idea of ​​the unprecedented scenarios where we will find this new people and show a volcanic region, in addition to a vast desert.

The main cast will return for the sequel, and in addition to Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña as Jake Sully and Ney’tiri, Avatar 3 will also feature Michelle Yeoh, Oscar-winning actress in 2023 for the film All in Every Place at Once. On Instagram, producer Jon Landau shared a photo of Michelle and director James Cameron backstage. “Michelle Yeoh kept Jim (James Cameron) busy while filming Avatar 3.





Avatar 3 opens in theaters on December 18, 2024. For now, Avatar 4 has a release date set for December 2026 and Avatar 5 should arrive in December 2028.