Avatar 3 will introduce new skin colors for the Na’vi, says producer

When Avatar: The Seed Bearer (Avatar 3) hit theaters, the audience will have the opportunity to discover new skin colors for na’vias revealed producer.

speaking to the reverseJon Landau revealed that the upcoming film will introduce two new clans in the franchise, one of them being the Ash People, who are the Na’vi of fire.

According to the producer, there won’t be big physical differences between the people of the new clans. However, they will have different skin colors, like the people of the Metkayina It’s from omatikaya.

“I won’t say where we’ll see different physical (features) but there will be different physical realizations of cultures in Pandora as we move through the franchise. Just like we did with the Metkayina and the Omatikaya, they (the people of the new clans) will have different skin colors because that’s part of our world, (and) we look at what we’re doing as a metaphor for our world.” He said Landau.

Also read about Avatar: The Way of Water

A little over ten years passed after the moments of tension experienced in Pandora due to the unbridled and inhuman exploration. Now the soul of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) lives in your new Na’vi body. With the new family formed with Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), they live in the planet’s spectacular universe, where they make alliances to keep the peace. Everything changes radically when the RDA corporation returns to finish what it started. The time has come to form an army to protect your future from the new human threat.

With direction of James Cameronthe sequel to the 2009 film Avatar: The Way of Water, is coming soon to digital media.

The main cast brings Sam Worthington (On the Edge of the Abyss), Zoe Saldaña (Guardians of the Galaxy), Sigourney Weaver (Aliens: The Rescue), Cliff Curtis (Heroes), Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown), Stephen Lang (The Man in Darkness), and David Thewlis (Wonder Woman).