‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: The remake no one is waiting for and it’s already getting rave reviews

“A long time ago, four nations lived together in peace.” For the third time, this iconic introduction leads the story Avatar The Last Airbender In. The series is now getting a new live action remake, with a similar story and characters to the Nickelodeon animated series. Netflix this week released the first look at main characters Aang, Katara, Sokka and Zuko and announced that the series will premiere in 2024.

Katara, played by Kiaventio in Avatar: The Last Airbender. , © Robert Faulkner / Netflix

junk remake

Opinion is divided on social media. Ranging from “It seems the characters are made with AI” and “Aang looks so young compared to the others” to “I can’t wait until 2024”. But there’s one opinion that keeps coming back and dominates: No one is waiting for this remake.

basically worked AvatarCreators Michael DiMartino and Brian Nitzko joined the new series, but in 2020, in the middle of the recording process, they dropped out of production. In an open letter, DiMartino explained that decision: “I realized that I had no control over the creative direction of this series, but I could control my reaction to it. So I decided to leave the project. (…) No matter which version eventually airs, it will not be what Brian and I envisioned when we started this remake.

nickelodeon begins

appeared in 2005 Avatar The Last Airbender First time on the American children’s channel Nickelodeon. The animated series spanned three seasons, with the finale airing in July 2008. The series’ success resulted in several awards, a comic book series of the same name, appearances at cosplay events, and endless reruns on Nickelodeon.

The series tells the story of a world divided into four nations based on the four elements of nature. When the Fire Nation attacks, the Avatar, the main character Aang, is the only one who can control water, fire, earth, and air.the gangs Manipulation and control. Aang is tasked with saving the world from destruction. A successful fantasy story, as it was later repeated many times.

squeeze success

The sequel appeared four years after the successful animated series the legend of korra, The four-part series was released in 25 different languages ​​and now it’s the same Avatar The Last AirbenderStreaming in full on Netflix.

The series was first filmed in 2010. the last Airbender This was the first live action version, but it was a lesser success. The film, directed by M. Night Shyamalan, was heavily criticized worldwide for its inappropriate cast. Starring three white Americans, Shyamalan fails to consider the Asian cultures on which it is based AvatarStory based. A reason for the cancellation of the film for many fans.

Still fans are not kind to the cast of the new remake. Canadian actor Gordon Cormier (13) plays the lead role of Aang, but is said to be too young. “Why does he look like a cosplay baby?” someone wrote on twitter. Sokka and Katara, played by Canadian Ian Ousley (21) and Canadian-American Kiaventio (17), have been cast incorrectly, according to many fans. “I would have liked to see her skin tone a little darker,” echoed social media. Furthermore, fans mainly criticized the costumes for not looking authentic enough. For example, someone writes “Aang’s costume looks like it came straight from a budget-friendly store”.

Sokka, played by Ian Owsley, is not well cast according to fans. , © Robert Faulkner / Netflix

The new series of Avatar: The Last Airbender will be released on Netflix in 2024.