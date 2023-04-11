Avengers: Endgame – 12 curious facts about the backstage of the Marvel movie

Can you believe it’s been so long since Endgame came out?
Avengers: Endgame it was a success and that cannot be denied. Becoming the end point of a decade of hero movies, the Marvel managed to say goodbye to several characters and take a step towards the future. However, what is on the movie screen does not match everything that happened behind the scenes.
we separate 12 curious facts around the backstage of the Marvel movie. Did you already know everyone? Don’t forget to comment your favorite!
“I love you 3000”
The truth about one of the most striking phrases in the film is that it was not the idea of Anthony It is Joe Russobut of the children of Robert Downey Jr. Or nearly so…
The actor who played Tony StarkO Iron Mancommented with the directors that their children say “I love you 3000” for the father. The Russo brothers liked the phrase so much that they decided to include it in the film.
Stan Lee’s last cameo
Stan Lee appears around one hour and thirty-five minutes long. Marked as Lee’s last appearance in Marvel movies, her cameo is based on the actual look the screenwriter had at the time. With whitish temples and a fuller mustache, the production used the technology LolaVisual Effects to take Lee back to the 70s.
The end of an era
Avengers: Endgame, like it or not, marks the end of an era. For Robert Downey Jr., for example, it represents his last film history as Tony Stark. Therefore, the end credits of the feature bring a personal connection with each of the actors by putting their autographs on screen.
However, the idea came from another famous franchise: Star Trek. In his sixth film, the unknown land, the same happens in the end credits. The film released in 1991 also marks the end of star trek for the original cast.
Katherine Langford was on the set, Natalie Portman was not.
One of the big announcements from the last Avengers movie was the inclusion of Katherine Langfordactress of The 13 Whys, in the list. Even with several speculations about which role she would play, Katherine ended up being cut from the final version of the film.
Although, Natalie Portman didn’t record anything new. The actress appears briefly in the film, but she was never on the set and all her scenes are from Thor the Dark World.
“Less than 8000”
Vegeta you might not be as impressed with that number, but it took 1400 visual effects artists to create Endgame’s final battle sequence.
Taking about four months, or sixteen weeks, to complete, this is still the biggest on-screen showdown in the world. Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Between film sets
Avengers: Endgame was the studio’s big release in recent years, however, there was no stopping the production line that the marvel studios it became. That’s why, Paul Rudd had to film Endgame and Ant-Man and the Wasp simultaneously.
Is there a blooper where he brings Ant-Man and the Wasp into Endgame and vice versa?
More than two years writing the screenplay
With over 60 pages of ideas for infinity war and Ultimato, those who believe that the script for the film appeared only in 2018 are mistaken. Christopher Markus It is Stephen McFeelythey had been working on the script for the final two parts of Avengers since 2016. While the Russo brothers filmed Civil warthe writers were thinking about time travel.
No spoilers available
Everyone knows the joke that Tom Holland doesn’t know how to keep a secret, so the Russo brothers had to be very secretive about Endgame’s final script. Among the cast, only Robert Downey Jr. knew the whole story.
Brie Larson Filmed Her Endgame Scenes Before Captain Marvel
The film that introduced captain marvel to the Marvel Cinematic Universe was released about a month before Endgame, but brie larson filmed his Avengers scenes before his solo film.
The scene where the character is at Avengers HQ was Larson’s first day as a Carol Danvers. To maintain consistency in Brie’s performance, Anna Boden It is Ryan Fleckthe co-directors of Captain Marvel, were overseeing filming.
A real scare
When friggamother of Thorsurprises his son and they both get scared, the reaction of Renee Russo it is completely genuine. According to the actress, she didn’t expect that Chris Hemsworth shouted at her so loudly, which made Rene really scared.
Doctor Who could have been referenced in the movie (or nearly so)
Karen Gillian made history by being one of the companions dearest of Doctor in Doctor Who and so when the characters in Avengers: Endgame started discussing time travel, Gillian was expected to have something to say about it.
But the truth is that the actress did not even remember the British series during the recordings, which generated two things: the regret of the actress and fans creating theories around this gap, saying that Doctor Who was not referenced because the Doctor supposedly exists. in the Marvel timeline.
Robert Downey Jr., the greatest
Avengers: Endgame was not only Iron Man’s farewell, but also the moment for Robert to shine in the role and show how comfortable he was with Marvel Studios. And maybe that’s why most of the scenes in Endgame where Tony Stark is eating are improvised.
Robert, who surpassed the record of Hugh Jackman as the actor who appeared the most in movies as the same hero, he always had a snack available on the film sets. And well, the directors didn’t want to waste these spontaneous and casual moments of the actor.