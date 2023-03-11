Avengers: Why did the Hulk abandon Bruce Banner in Infinity War? Battle against Thanos could have been very different – Movie News

The fate of the Avengers could have been different.

After Edward Norton played Bruce Banner in The Incredible Hulk, Mark Ruffalo took on the role of Giant Esmeralda in Avengers, 2012. One of the main characters of the publisher, the hero gains prominence in this project as he is essential in the battle of New York, in which had an epic fight with Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

In Avengers: Age of Ultron, he already acted as the greatest strength of the team and, thus, was responsible for unique moments during the Sokovia sequence, when the villain that gives the film its name struck terror in the group.

The only antagonist who finally managed to knock out the character was Thanos, during the opening scene of Avengers: Infinity War. Despite a deleted scene appearing in the plot alongside Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in the first trailer for the film, Hulk no longer appears during the film. narrative. After being defeated by the titan, Banner appears only inside the Hulkbuster armor in the invasion of Wakanda.

Despite the final version showing the hero’s fragility, Hulk was originally supposed to save the day in Infinity War. In an interview during the Emerald City Comic-Con (via The Direct), Mark Ruffalo revealed that the fate of the Emerald Giant would be very different from what was seen on the big screen.

“Hulk was supposed to come out of Hulkbuster at the end,” Ruffalo said of the project’s alternate ending. “I don’t know if you know this. And we shot that. We shot it four times and it wasn’t working. And then we realized that – well, the (Russo) brothers realized – that we couldn’t have Hulk, again, saving the day. That we had to do Banner lose without Hulk.”

“We decided it would be better for the story if Hulk didn’t show up,” he added. In the end, the Russo brothers decided to keep the feature without the return of the Hulk both to show the hero’s vulnerability, as well as to increase the team’s difficulties with the battle against Thanos.

Remember the story of Avengers: Infinity War

In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos (Josh Brolin) finally arrives on Earth, willing to gather the Infinity Gems. To face it, the Avengers need to join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy, while dealing with disagreements between some of its members.

In Endgame, audiences saw the return of the superhero with the smart-ass version of the Hulk. Still without playing his common crushing role during part of the narrative, he is also responsible for, finally, the defeat of the biggest villain in the Infinity Saga.

Now, after the events of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes, it’s expected that Hulk’s bows against the World.