Avia-Rudiko’s fifth gold in a row, Onder gives Parike a good fourth medal (Hmm)

Cycling Juniors BK Team Time Trial

After a thrilling battle with Eckrog-Tormans and Krabbe Teachers-CC Chevigny, the juniors of Avia-Rudico took the lead in the BC team time trial in Montaken, Limburg. “I had this scenario in mind. I already knew it would be close. We split the race well and created a gap in the last two kilometres”, smiled Milan Van Den Houtte, who was supported by Nicolas Arnouts, Tom Crabbe, Cedric Keppens (who had a puncture), Mauro Cullits and Romain Dierich. “Michel Geirink shouted at us that we had to cover the last two kilometers in two minutes, at 60 km/h. I doubled up and got a time in the sprint to differentiate us between gold and silver. The club has focused on this B.C. We are the best for the fifth year in a row. The riders who share the podium with us are all top riders. The fact that some of them rode Patton or Kondroz on Saturday may have played a part in this. Sometimes you have to choose. After weeks of hard training, I can now focus on the European Championships on the track in Anadia,” said Milan Van Den Houtte. The Avia boys finished in 29’15” 871. Acrog-Tormans trailed at 29’19″09, including Ales de Bock. Crabbe stuck to 29’23”941, with the Teachers-CC Chevigny, Lars Vanden Heede and Matthijs de Klerk. Among us, Pareek lost 45 seconds to finish fourth. Van Moor Logistics CT ranked seventh. (F DG)

