Avril Lavigne to win documentary on Disney +, says The Sun

According to The Sun, fans of the Canadian singer Avril Lavigne expect a documentary about the pop punk princess soon! The British tabloid claims that the special will be made by the streaming platform disney+ and will look back on his just completed 21 years of career, his iconic songs, his battle with Lyme Disease and even details of his personal life.

the voice of I’m With You would be recording the project for several weeks, which led to speculation that the production will address the end of Lavigne’s engagement with the singer mod sun and her new relationship with the rapper tyga, ex-boyfriend of influencer Kylie Jenner. It is worth remembering that, in the early 2010s, Avril dated the half-brother of the creator of Kylie Cosmetics, Brody Jennerfor almost 2 years.

Videoclip of the song I’m With You. (Playback: Avril Lavigne/YouTube)

“Avril has been hard at work on this in-depth documentary for a while now and the producers have hundreds of hours of footage under their belt,” said a source for the UK’s most well-known gossip vehicle, who also claimed that many of her friends in the music industry will make appearances in the documentary to talk about the singer.

Still according to the source, the owner of the hit Sk8er Boi speaks in depth about his life and how he started in the world of music in the special. “Avril was a teenager when she released her debut album, which was a success, so her career has always been very interesting. There’s a lot to talk about.”completes the source, which has not been identified.

The documentary, which did not have its premiere date disclosed, will also show Lavigne’s new tour of Europe, which was postponed in 2022 due to a “series of restrictions related to venues and country-to-country travel that made performances impossible”.

Featured Photo: Avril Lavigne. Reproduction: Disclosure.