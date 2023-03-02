Away from the stage, Justin Bieber celebrates 29 years of age

Last Wednesday (01), the first day of March, Justin bieber celebrated 29 years of age. Away from the stage, the Canadian singer celebrated another year, in which he is prioritizing the care of his mental and physical health, after worrying diagnosis.

Justin has not yet commented on his birthday, but he has already received thousands of affectionate messages. “Honey, baby, baby, oh. You’re 29!? Where did the time go 👍 I LOVE YOU FOREVER,” wrote his mother, Pattie Mallette.

“29 years old. Who would have thought that the boy who sang on the stairs of a theater would have so many achievements and a legion of fans? Today we wish congratulations and all the best to him, Justin Bieber, an incredible person full of light”, wrote the fan club entitled Support Justin Bieber Brazil.

Final decision. Sad news for Bieber fans. After suspending the Justice Tour, the production announced the definitive cancellation of the shows that would happen with the project in several places in the world, including Brazil. At first, the singer had just postponed all shows scheduled until March this year.

“AEG Presents Asia and Live Nation Tero Entertainment regret to inform you that following the postponement of the JUSTIN BIEBER JUSTICE WORLD TOUR BANGKOK concert at the end of last year, the decision has been taken to cancel the concert.”said the official statement.

The singer’s last show took place at Rock in Rio in September 2022. The decision was caused by the Canadian’s health, which has been weakened since the diagnosis of Ramsay-Hunt syndrome.

Earlier this year, Bieber declared that he had the disease caused by the herpes-zoster virus, which causes chickenpox. By medical orders, the artist had to rest and away from the stage for an indefinite period.

“At this point in my life, I know that storms come and go. Jesus continues to remind me that he is with me in their midst. It’s not about the storm. And yes that we are never alone and He understands”, wrote the Canadian singer when he announced the health problem.

