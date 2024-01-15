“Ayuso’s medical knowledge is limited to seeing a family doctor”: El Gran Wyoming gives Ayuso a great review in just two minutes

We have already told you this Isabel Diaz AyusoThe President of the Community of Madrid said last Thursday that it is one of the greatest atrocities (sorry, but we can’t think of any other adjective) that can be said in the context 7,291 elderly people died in public housing in Madrid without being sent to hospital During the first weeks of the pandemic, when we were all confined.

It must be remembered that these elderly men and women died alone and without medical assistance since the Ayuso Regional Government was established A protocol that prevents Covid patients from being transferred to hospital, But only for those who did not have private health insurance; Those who could pay were referred to private hospitals.

For questions from manuela bergerotMAS Madrid spokesman Ayuso gave an explanation that highlights a worrying lack of sensitivity for a political leader. “They were not saved anywhere,” the Madrid president said this Thursday in the Madrid Assembly.

Many people have been left speechless when faced with such statements. All? No, as Ismael Serrano did this Friday, a public figure, known for his eloquence, who has also not controlled his tongue and who has reminded the President of Madrid that we are not all the same die and he There were elderly people who died alone, scared and in extreme pain., But why are we going to tell you about it, if the video intermediate with the words of Greater Wyoming About Ayuso has gone viral on social networks.

“Ayuso’s knowledge of medicine is limited to seeing a family doctor,” the presenter says. Yes, Wyoming is perfect, why deny it?

As we have already told you, the video has gone viral and many comments are coming from Twitter giants. Ayuso’s criticism is cruel. We leave some examples here.

Anyway, most of the reactions from the tweeters are along these lines. It’s true that there are people who defend Ayuso and call Wyoming “red”, as if being red is an insult. Which is reprehensible, and sorry if we get too wet, talking 7,291 elders lack sensitivity and empathy Who died in Madrid residences during the epidemic.