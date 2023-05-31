



It’s Been Known For Some Time That Taylor Swift Is Dating Now 1975 Frontman Matty Healy. After an alleged brief relationship with F1 driver Fernando Alonso, Taylor nevertheless chose a music industry boyfriend. But whether this is the ideal choice, artist Azealia Banks doubts. She warns Taylor about her new sweetheart on Instagram.

And she doesn’t do it with a modest and understated message. Azealia is about it.

Azealia Banks warns Taylor Swift about new boyfriend

‘We know rapper Azealia Banks, 31, from songs like this’luxury‘ And ‘212, Last night, Azealia took to Instagram to publicly warn Taylor Swift about Matt Healy, with whom Azealia apparently hasn’t had a great experience.

Taylor, this man is going to make you itch.” Banks wrote on the black screen. “He is not on the level of the mighty P-su who worked hella hard to make. Ugh, such a nice people to work with in music. You should tap James Mercer of The Shins (…). Ugh, this dude is a complete incel. You can’t let him climb the rich white Kuchi mountain sister.

and this one rant Did not come without any reason. by Matty Healy the adam friedland show podcast, in which host Adam Friedland made racist and sexist comments about rapper Ice Spice.

Despite previous apologies, Mattie told The new yorker Monday’s controversial episode doesn’t really matter and whoever was hurt by it has been cheated. Absolutely nonsense statement.

Taylor and Matty’s romance

When Taylor broke off her long-term relationship with Joe Alwyn, her love life was busier than ever. After rumors of her romance with Alonso, a new man is now at her door. At least, if we believe the stories.

Taylor found this man on the podium, not on the track. She is dating none other than The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. Sources close to Taylor told The Sun that the two are “madly in love” despite only dating for two months. “It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated for a very short period of time, about 10 years ago, but the timing just didn’t work out,” says the source.

And this statement is causing a stir, since Taylor and ex Joe Alwyn split just over a month ago. According to the source, Taylor and Joe had been separated for some time – so there was no overlap between their romance.