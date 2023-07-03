Baby Queen in Rock Werchter 2023 ★★★½☆

She is 25 years old, originally from South African but lives in London and the missing link between Olivia Rodrigo and Courtney Love: meet Bella Latham, whose stage name is Baby Queen.

Katya Valerik

What happened before: Her pop songs for TikTok were filled with doubt and heartache zillennialswas standing latham already pre-programmed Olivia Rodrigo, Courtney LoveLatham, who is also now living in London, sent a completed mixtape some time ago. nineties grungeBecause she’s a fan of Baby Queen’s songs, which – just like her hole In the olden days – this could be summed up as: how the best girl in class crowned herself prom queen of outsiders. after coming in contact with nirvana And the Smashing Pumpkins On Love’s mixtape, Latham says she tossed her planned new pop record in the trash, and the whole thing soon turned into dirty, rough, Daring, Great album. there you go: you’re all over again Knowledgeable!

On The Slope, Latham, backed by a full band, clearly gave a taste of that rock direction: The pumped-up electronic sound of her songs heard on Spotify got the slack treatment. The emphasis was on the guitar – Latham’s complexion was bright pink, just like her haircut – the vocals were live without the help of a box of tricks, sounding like they were screeching and surprisingly steady in tone. Or: You can listen to more of Baby Queen’s Breathtaking Songs off the record here. ‘Death and guns and beating up gay kids / It doesn’t happen to you so why give a shit’ Latham sings in ‘Internet Religion,’ a song about and for the convergent Internet Children in the next lines. She asked if they knew her from her opening act as Olivia Rodrigo and didn’t shy away from self-mocking: “So you’re not here to stand in for me, but oh well.” Add to that Latham’s unremarkable appearance—he wore a green “I Don’t Care Bears” T-shirt with an image, a parody of the popular 1980s TV “Care Bears”—and you understand: half the point. were already here.



image koen kepens

because there was no one else Avril Lavigneyes one messed up baby who also finds the best form for her confused thoughts on stage and casually blasts songs off her pink guitar – always very infectiously catchy, frankly. ‘Buzzkill’, an earlier song that according to Latham already hints at the vague direction that the new record may take Trent Reznor Who wrote a song for the soundtrack of the movie ‘Barbie’. or as a ‘paper’ van butthole surfers (his electronic song, was the year 1996), but sprinkled with that cupcake sprinkling,

there is more to most survivors However, not in Baby Queen in the ’90s. Latham is 100 percent a child of his times, a singer-songwriter for his generation, setting his punk rhymes to Pokémon-esque ADHD tunes — textbook examples: “Want Me” and “You Shaped Whole.” But Go to hell, Werchter’s Baby Queen made it too child of the nineties Really looking forward to that record.