Los Angeles, 1920s. The film industry is in the midst of a transition from silent films to feature films. Babylon, written and directed by Damien Chazelle, is a tale of extreme ambition and excess. The film follows the rise and fall of a few individuals during this era of decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

babylon is the latest film from director Damien Chazelle, best known for La la Land, first man And Sprain, In babylon He brings to life the golden age of Hollywood transition from silent films to sound films. He also brings out the splendor and magnificence of the time both in front of and behind the camera. Chazelle is particularly interested in the latter, magnificence. babylon The sexiness and sensuality of the moment screams, and protagonists Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt heartily go with it. The role of Margot Robbie is also somewhat reminiscent of her role in The Wolf of Wall Street And Chazelle’s style is reminiscent of the films of Baz Luhrmann. You as a viewer should be able to appreciate the style, because apart from this grandeur, the film itself doesn’t really know how to find a direction or a goal. Chazelle knows babylon It’s not really paying attention to the story it wants to tell, and what’s left is a bit more style than actual substance. The style and visuals are certainly good to watch, but the story falls a bit short. The film also runs for over three hours, so it takes a long time to complete.

image quality babylon The Blu-ray Disc is in its native 2.39:1 aspect ratio. Image quality is beautiful. The film was shot on film and this brings with it a fine gradation of grain. All colors are faithfully reproduced and things like contrast, black level and shadow detail are excellent in dark scenes. An excellent transfer. sound quality babylon Receives Dolby Atmos tracks on Blu-ray Discs that are based on Dolby TrueHD 7.1 tracks. The grandeur of the film pervades the audio track as well and the three-dimensional Atmos track definitely reflects in the same. There is constant activity happening on all channels, be it dialogue, music or ambient sound. There is always something happening, and this gives the film a nice sonic feel. Excessive all extra from babylon Ported on a separate Blu-ray disc (probably due to the film’s longer running time), this is the only disc included with the Dutch version. No Joined together. This disc is included with foreign editions. For fans of the movies and extras, this is certainly a disappointment, and they will have to resort to publications from overseas.

Blu-ray Disc of babylon Technically well presented, just a pity the extra Blu-ray disc in the Netherlands isn't included with the release.

