Back to the nineties with these props from the nostalgic expo at Huis van Alijn

Starting this week, children of the nineties can indulge themselves in nostalgia at the 90s Expo at the Ghent House of Alijan. Five of our favorite memories from the collection.

The Game Boy (1989)

First PlayStation. the release of Sonic the Hedgehog, grand theft auto And Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, The rise of online gaming. The nineties were an absolute flourishing decade for gamers, but the eve of the decade saw the appearance of one of the most special gadgets: Nintendo’s first Game Boy, designed by Gunpei Yokoi and his team and popularly known as ‘the gray brick’. is known in Not the first portable console with interchangeable games, but one that lives on in our collective memory. Admittedly, the Game Boy was awkwardly large and only endured gray graphics that were only visible in bright daylight, but it was wildly popular and relatively inexpensive, lasted a long time thanks to four AA batteries, the girls Recruiting narrowed the gender gap among gamers. Collectively speaking, the Switch paved the way for and popularized Tetris. (Indirectly, Ben Crabbe credits his TV career to the Game Boy.)

© National

The Furby (1998)

When inventor Dave Hampton first looked at the Tamagotchi, the other weird fake pet of the 1990s, he noticed one major flaw: A keychain not cuddly enough. Enter Furby, a furry robot who looks like a cross between an owl, a hamster and a gremlin, speaks gibberish of his own, constantly demands attention and for some crazy reason has no power button. The toy was launched in late 1998, just in time for the holiday season. In other words, those who showed up to the playground without the Furby after the Christmas holidays lost their credibility. In the first three years of its life, four million Furbys were sold. However, the hype didn’t last long. Partly because more exotic toys came on the market, but also because some things had become clear in the meantime. Furbys are not cute. Furbys are messed up. An entire generation grew up with Furby trauma, the US intelligence agency NSA banned the toy from its offices for fear of espionage, and stories still circulate the Internet that Furby’s batteries run out at night “feed me”. !” Father crying out in frustration and bludgeoning the samples to death in his garage. Growing up in the 1990s was intense.

© National

Windows 95 (1995)

Today, Windows 95 may seem a bit clunky, but in the summer of 1995, Microsoft’s new operating system was a must-have among technology fans. People stood in line for hours for their copy, Jay Leno, Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry were brought in to do a promo, the Empire State Building was decorated in Microsoft’s colors, Brian Eno composed the startup chime And start Me Up was purchased by The Rolling Stones as an official anthem. (The images of Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer are still burned in our minds nearly thirty years later.) In one week, Microsoft sold seven million units of Windows 95. Plus, you give yourself credit for it more than you think: Windows 95 also introduced the Start button, the Start menu, the taskbar, the portal website MSN, and unfortunately Internet Explorer. Even if you have to dial noisily with the modem the first time. Times!

© National

Buffalo (1995)

Originally, the shoe brand of the same name specialized primarily in Mexican cowboy boots, but in 1995 it was ready to try something new and launched the Buffalo 1310-2, a sort of experimental sneaker with an oversized sole. What was initially no more than a quirk seemed to be becoming a side note in shoe history. Until a Spice Girls stylist accidentally spotted a pair that became the Buffalo girl band’s permanent shoe, nearly every teen suddenly grew four inches taller and goths, ravers, and marinas became fans, too. The buffalo flew through the door with such speed that the builder could hardly keep up. Afterwards, platform shoes were regarded by some as a collective fashion mistake and banned from wardrobes for years, but as with everything 1990s rehabilitated, the model was re-released in 2018. it was done. Result in waiting list.

© National

Poppy (1997)

Girl bands, not drugs. In the nineties, girl and boy bands like the Spice Girls, Backstreet Boys and ‘N Sync conquered the charts, so Flanders also jumped on the bandwagon, as can be seen at Expo. The Flemish way, admittedly: Dutch-language bangers (Get ready!), with lazy band names (Boyzband), a cappella boys (Voice Mail) and terrible covers of children’s songs (En Zoe). And with Poppy, the girl band of Joyce de Troch, Inge Morenhout and Katia Allens, who sounds like a hotchpotch of random wives. In the summer of 1998 they scored their first hit with the sultry Parlandosong do me good, became their biggest hit then a womanThe One Song That Made ‘Jezebel’ Rhyme With ‘Hot Bitch’ And Bitten It A Few Years Ago #like me, After De Troche quit, they tried again with Sarita Sadlo as a replacement and an English-language album (apparently a song). nuclear fusion song Hot), but in 2001 the group finally pulled the plug one-off ten to seereunion after last year. Opium for VTM people.