Backtrack to E-Step?

A notable lawsuit raises the question: Are e-scooters with scooter support allowed on the road or not? Also in this podcast: What does Irwin think about the Apple Vision Pro a week later?

We’re with Bram in this podcast talking about the news from Stepjesland. A boy was involved in a collision on a scooter, which in theory obeys the rules. But the practice turned out to be more complicated.

Irwin has his first look through the Apple Vision Pro sync: How does he feel about it a week later?

Also in tech news: Rumble on Reddit, Dutch podcast usage statistics, and lots of news about games, like the indie game Summerhill and the GTA-like Star Wars game from Ubisoft.

Tips for this episode:

series: Sculpture on HBO Max, with Lily-Rose Depp as the de facto daughter, pop idol, and Abel Tesfaye as The Weeknd, the cult leader. Lots of brawls, lots of sex drugs and pop music.

Easter Egg: Katamari Type in google. Click on the ball and be amazed by the funny easter eggs.

series: Escape to Dannemora – on Skyshowtime. You still have a few days to watch this series. This is the true story of David Sweatt and Richard Matt who escape from an American prison with the help of a colleague with whom they both have a sexual relationship. An escape story like The Shawshank Redemption, but it actually happened.

podcast: caster magicA Bloomberg and Wondery podcast about Sam Bankman-Fried, the fallen “Crypto King.” Because what really happened? This podcast explains it in an understandable and compelling way.

Read more This E-Step Is Legit: How Does It Drive?