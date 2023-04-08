Bad Bunny avoids talking about flirting with Kendall Jenner and regrets attacks for not going out with a Latina: ‘Upset’ | Entertainment

It’s getting hard to hide, but Bad Bunny was seen taking a horseback ride with Kendall Jenner. They were also seen in the same restaurant. And there was an influencer saying that the two kissed at a party. Officially, the most heard singer in the world today and the famous top model did not comment. In the case of the Puerto Rican, it has been even more difficult. It’s just that fans are judging the possible relationship before it even starts. As if he betrayed the Latino community by associating with someone outside of it.

“I was upset, but the feeling passed. Culture and music impact people around the world. They want to feel it and experience it. So, why should I be upset about it (personal case) if they consume (the work that do) with respect? If I hear someone say they won’t listen to Bad Bunny anymore, that’s fine. I’m not going to do something just to please you. There are a lot of artists out there, maybe you’ll find one you like”, said Bad Bunny to “Times Magazine”.

The publication made it clear that the star did not want to comment directly on the course of romance with the member of the Kardashian clan. Among the critical comments highlighted are fans joking that Bad Bunny is no longer Benito (his Puerto Rican name), but is now Ben, an Americanized translation.

Bad Bunny made history by leading the world market singing Spanish. Now, he recognizes that he is starting to surrender to the English language. But only because it’s over. And also for recognizing that he has missed some opportunities due to the language. As part of this milestone, the magazine also highlights the demands of followers to represent the Latin world. The singer stresses that he understands all this, but he does not want to be obliged to carry this universe on his back and have all his actions monitored.

“I have different concerns and desires. At some point I might go to a club drinking, smoking, and tomorrow I just want to stay home watching TV. Then I might want to think about my ex-girlfriend, or some girl I’m liking now. And tomorrow I can get upset about something that I believe is an injustice. At night, I’ll just want to eat a taco, drink a tequila and forget about everything.”