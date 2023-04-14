Bad Bunny changed his mind and appeared all tattooed

“They are going to miss me,” wrote the Bad Rabbit on his Twitter account in the first days of January. At the same time, he hid the photos of him on Instagram and for a few days he made his account private. That distancing arose after he became news for taking a fan’s phone and throwing it at her after she insisted with a photo ad nauseam of the 29-year-old Puerto Rican artist.

Four months later, Benito posted again on his Instagram. This Thursday he shared a carousel of various images against a mirror in which he is seen with his arms and chest tattooed. “I have a lot to tell you, but I better tell you tomorrow at Coachella,” he wrote as a caption.

At the end of 2020, Bad Bunny proudly sang that he did not have tattoos nor did he want to use them. In less than a year, he had defeated the power of ink on his skin. He released the single “Yonaguni”, one of his most played hits, and in the video clip his first ink is made: the Pokemon Go logo on the thigh of his left leg.

“Tattoos are a vice”, reads a phrase that undoubtedly had an effect on Benito. Shortly after his first experience, he made a heart with a lock on the thigh of the other leg to anticipate the release of “Un Verano Sin Ti”, his fifth album that won Billboard, Grammys and American Music Awards. .

In video clips released for the aforementioned album, Benito is seen with more tattoos on his thighs: a silhouette with a woman’s body and the planet Saturn, among other drawings. But now yes: with those brought to light in his last Instagram post, the Bad Rabbit became a true and true lover of tattoos.

Cactus, a running rabbit, a cross, a swordsman, and other drawings can be seen between his arms and chest. Entering the comments, it can be seen that his fans are not only surprised by his new figure, but they also mention Kendal Jenner a lot, the 27-year-old American model who would be his new girlfriend according to the images that were appearing on the entertainment portals. from all over the world in these months that Bad Bunny was withdrawn from the networks.