Bad Bunny in Fortnite: this is his new dance He Asked Me

It’s official: Bad Bunny has come to Fortnite. And although he does not have a presence in the form of a skin, a dance with his music Yes, it has come to the Epic Games game. His new gesture I wonder It is available in the in-game item shop. In this news we show you in detail; keep reading:

This is the new dance Bad Bunny Asked Me in Fortnite

On 04/14/2023 at 02:00 a.m. CEST, the Fortnite store arrived for the first time on gesture/dance I wonderof the idol series/Icon Series. While we do it, in the background it sounds bad bunny music. Specifically, the thememarmoset asked me” by this artist.

This is the official video clip, so you can verify that the music used in the dance is indeed the one that comes from this song:

The gesture/dance He Asked Me from Bad Bunny it costs 500 paVos in the Fortnite store. We remind you that the current exchange rate is €7.99 = 1,000 paVos, so it costs about €3.98. Once purchased, it is added to our Box Office and we can use or equip it to have direct access to it whenever we want.

This is how Bad Bunny’s dance Asked Me appears in the Fortnite files

This Fortnite dance is a cosmetic object, and as such it does not make our character “stronger” or less. It is simply entertainment that players can purchase to do so in the middle of games to show off in front of their friends. Dances have precisely been a big part of the success of Fortnite Battle Royale since its launch in September 2017.

This Fortnite dance has arrived as part of Fortnite x Coachella 2023in which music from artists invited to this event has come to the game from Epic Games.

We remind you that in our Fortnite guide we help you with very important aspects of the game, such as how to level up quickly or how to complete all the Missions. Don’t miss it!

Sources: YouTube/Bad Bunny, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration