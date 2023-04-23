Bad Bunny show has Caetano Veloso and Milton Nascimento in the interlude

The singer and rapper Bad Bunny returned to Coachella 2023!

Bad Bunny headlined the second weekend of the festival. (Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The Puerto Rican star performed one last time on the second weekend of the American festival. the show of Bad Bunny in the first weekend it gave something to talk about. Not only because it was one of the best shows of the 2023 edition, but because of the print of a tweet that criticized Harry Styles displayed during the performance of “El Apagón”.

The 2nd weekend show started with special effects and lights. With dark stage, Bad Bunny wore an all-black outfit and stood on a platform for the first few songs, while dancers performed on stage. the stretch “Ey, Tití me preguntó si tengo muchas novia’” of the song “Tití Me Preguntó” it was enough to make the audience fizz. The second song, “La Jumpa”with the participation of archangel. Bunny also sang 11 other songs before the interlude of the show, featuring the famous “Effect” and a new version of “Si Veo a Tu Mamá”.

Bad Bunny concert at Coachella 2023. (Photo: Reproduction/YouTube)

O interlude – musical excerpt from the show that works as an “interval” between the acts of the show – had Latin music as its theme. The text, spoken in Spanish, highlighted the importance and strength of Latin music over the years. In the video, photos and videos of Latin artists appeared one after the other, in different colors. From older artists to more current artists, like the Mexican group RBD, Bruno Mars, Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello, Christina Aguilera, Shakira It is Jennifer Lopez.

What was surprising, however, was the inclusion of two world-renowned Brazilian artists. Among the many presented in the video-interlude, Caetano Veloso It is Milton Nascimento they were not left out. Both, known internationally for their contributions to music – in particular to Música Popular Brasileira (MPB), were highlighted during the section that divided the acts of the presentation of Bad Bunny.

Caetano Veloso appeared during the interlude. (Photo: Playback/YouTube)

Nothing fairer, considering that Brazil and Brazilian music, from the north to the south of the country, have influenced different musical genres that are used by artists from different countries. Furthermore, Brazil is the largest country in Latin America and has an extremely varied music scene.

Milton Nascimento appeared during the interlude. (Photo: Playback/YouTube)

After the interlude, the Mexican musical group “Frontier Group”Invited by Bad Bunnyperformed two songs alone: “No se va” It is “Baby Lady”. Bad Bunny returned to the stage to sing “One x100to” with the group. Before the second interlude, she sang “I Like It”song in partnership with Cardi B.

the presentation of “El Apagón”, the last song of the 2nd act of the show, was heavily commented on social media. On this second weekend, Bad Bunny took the opportunity to correct the mistake made by his team during the previous weekend’s presentation. This time, along with the light show, it was also possible to see a tweet of apologies to the Harry Styles because of what had been presented in the previous show.

An apology tweet was displayed on the screen during the concert. (Photo: Disclosure/Twitter)

The second interlude was about the history of reggaeton. The third act of the show Bad Bunny followed by contributions from Jowell & Randy during the performance of “Safaera”; acoustic performances of “La Song” It is “Yonaguni” with Jose Feliciano; and, finally, the participation of the Puerto Rican singer Jay Cortez in the tracks “DÁKITI”, “Tarot” It is “Don’t Know Me”.

Featured photo: Bad Bunny. Christopher Polk/Variety/Getty Images