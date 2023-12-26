Bad Bunny sues fan for posting live concert footage online

Bad Bunny is taking a fan to court for sharing footage of his concert last month without permission.

On Friday (8 March), tmz The Puerto Rican superstar is reportedly suing Eric Guillermo Madronal Garron for uploading a recording of a February concert in Salt Lake City, Utah. Unlike many fans in attendance who shared clips of the show on social media, the defendants posted high quality full song performances on their YouTube channel, MADforliveMUSIC.

The rapper and singer claims to own the rights to his show, so he initially issued a takedown on the platform, citing the Digital Millennium Copyright Act because they had never given Garron permission to share longer videos.

After the online celebrity filed a counterclaim, BB decided to sue him and is now seeking an injunction that prevents the clip from being shared on the internet, as well as $150,000 for each post or any damages. Except as may be determined in court.

At this time, all related videos except the orchestral introduction that opens the show have been removed from MADforliveMUSIC. Check it out below:

As for other legal matters in the music sphere, a judge recently ordered Dash to sell his shares of Roc-A-Fella Records after he allegedly overpaid filmmaker Josh Weber $823,000 for the 2016 film Had refused to do. dear frank,

Both JAY-Z and Kareem “Biggs” Burke objected to the 52-year-old selling his stake at auction, as company bylaws require the board of directors to approve the sale first. However, US Magistrate Robert W. Lehrberger ruled that the former executive’s ownership of one-third of Roc-A-Fella could, in fact, be seized to help cover the judgment because it is his personal property.

In his 15-page decision, Lehrberger criticized Howe and Biggs for creating a no sell-off clause during the 2021 board meeting, which Dem did not attend or vote on. He then ordered Roc-A-Fella to turn over Dame’s stock certificates to the US Marshals Service for auction within 180 days.

Addressing Jigga and Biggs’ concerns about an outsider purchasing Roc-A-Fella’s intellectual rights, Lehrberger said: “They could go to an auction and make the winning bid.”

Dash was sued for copyright infringement and defamation over the film dear frank Although he was originally asked to direct the film in 2016, he was ultimately removed from the project after being deemed unfit for the job.

Webber and Muddy Water Pictures claimed that he was always excited on set while shooting the film on their Sherman Oaks property. Ultimately he completed the film without him.

He sued Dash three years later, claiming that he tried to purchase the film as his own. They also alleged that they sent promotional shorts to networks like BET but changed the title of the film. List, Demme argued that they shot the film at her home using all of her equipment, then stole the footage to make the film without her.

The jury failed to see Dash’s point of view and returned its verdict in 2022. Chris Brown, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, said: “I will get every penny my clients deserve.”