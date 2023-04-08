‘Ballerina’ will be unlike ANYTHING you’ve ever seen, screenwriter promises

Almost two weeks ago, the newest film in the “John Wick” franchise was released. So far, reviews for the film have been very positive, as on review compilation sites the film appears with great approval ratings.

At the IMDB, for example, the film appears with 8.3, demonstrating its success in terms of public reception. This only demonstrates even more how the franchise remains in evidence, which conditions revelations about new projects related to it.

In this context, we can mention the film “Bailarina”, which is set in the same universe as John Wick, but portrays the story of a new protagonist who will be played by none other than Ana de Armas.

The actress recently appeared in the film “Blonde”, in which she plays the main character, Norma Jeane Mortenson, aka Marilyn Monroe. For this work, Ana de Armas was even nominated for an Oscar for her incredible portrayal of the character, despite the fact that the film was extremely controversial.

What is known about ‘Bailarina’ so far?

There is still not much information about the feature; we only have a short synopsis in which we follow the vision of a young woman who seeks revenge for the murder of her family.

This woman will be played by Ana de Armas, but her name is still unknown, only that she is defined in the synopsis as “vulnerable but lethal”. In addition to the actress, we will also see Keanu Reeves returning as John Wick.

The actor I saw opposite the protagonist, information that was confirmed by Ana de Armas herself. However, nothing has been said about whether they will duel each other or fight together throughout the plot.

Despite all the uncertainties, due to the success of the “John Wick” franchise, there have recently been moves about future projects related to it, a fact that led the screenwriter Shay Hatten to make the following statement to collider:

“The film introduces this character who has gone through the same ballet training under Anjelica Huston as we see in the third film. But then she ends up in a new corner of the world and a new kind of secluded community that really is unlike anything we’ve seen in these previous John Wick movies. I think people are going to be like, ‘Wow, this is another cool and unique corner of this world that we haven’t seen before’.”

So far, there is no set premiere date; it is only known that the film will be released in 2024, probably during the American summer.