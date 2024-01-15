Banana Smoothie with Papaya: Recipe to start the day with full energy, prepare in minutes

If this beginning of the month has been particularly difficult for you and now you don’t know how to get to the weekend, take this as a chance to try one of the most exquisite and easy-to-prepare drinks. try the recipe Banana Smoothie with Potatoes and OatmealA blend that will give you the sweet taste and essential nutrients to get the energy you need to complete the day’s tasks.

Smoothies They are usually our culinary savior when we don’t have much time for breakfast. The mixture of ingredients gives us a special taste, as well as vitamins and minerals essential for the body. Papaya is a tropical fruit rich in fiber, It provides water, carbohydrates, potassium, magnesium, calcium, iron and vitamins A and C.

related news

He banana This is another food rich in fiber, ideal for improving intestinal transit and avoiding constipation. This fruit contains high levels of potassium, which helps prevent cramps. prepare it drink Consume it in the morning.