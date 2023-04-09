Barbie: 5 perfect actresses to play the character in place of Margot Robbie

Since her creation in 1959, the Barbie doll has become a cultural icon and an iconic figure in pop culture. And now, with the news that the character’s live-action is getting closer and closer, the excitement around the character only grows! While Margot Robbie is an interesting choice for the role, many fans are wondering who else could pull off well as the world’s most famous doll.

So, in this article, we’re going to explore five amazing actresses who could easily step into the role of Barbie and deliver an equally iconic performance. Get ready to discover some of our favorite picks and imagine what it would be like to see these talented actresses play the iconic blonde doll on the big screen!

1. Samara Weaving

An interesting choice for the role of Barbie over Margot would be the actress Samara Weaving. The 31-year-old Australian actress is not only talented, she is identical to margot, in addition to having a caricatured interpretation in several roles. If she took the lead role in Robbie’s place, it wouldn’t surprise anyone.

2. Jaime Pressly

Best known for her role as Joy Turner on the series My Name is Earl (My Name is Earl), Jaime Pressly The 45-year-old has already acknowledged several times that she is a faithful copy of Margot. If she were a little younger (or maybe not) the actress would be a perfect variant of Barbie in live-action.

3. Anya Taylor-Joy

Known for several iconic roles, Anya Taylor-Joy is the embodiment of what a young Barbie should be: blonde, thin and multi-talented! She would certainly be a very interesting choice to play the character in Robbie’s place.

4. Emma Mackey

The fourth person on this list to join the list of actresses who could play Barbie instead of Margot, coincidentally, is also in the cast of the film! It is not yet known if the actress will interpret an alternative version of the doll, but that she is the face of Barbie, she is!

5. Lady Gaga

In the last item on this list, our dear Lady Gaga has a feature in common with Margot: both interpret Harley Quinn, the villain of the DCEU in theaters. Gaga is highly versatile, in addition to being used to wearing extravagant outfits. Needless to say, she would be a perfect replacement, right?

So, do you agree with our list of actresses who could easily play Barbie instead of Margot? Leave your opinion in the comments!