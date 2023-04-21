Barbie Almost Had Anne Hathaway Over Margot Robbie

One of the most anticipated releases of the year, Barbie debuts in July, directed by Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie in the title role. What many fans don’t know is that, until it reached the cinemas, the film went through a long and arduous path – in which Anne Hathaway was almost chosen as the interpreter of the protagonist.

“After being kicked out of Barbieland for being a ‘less than perfect’ doll, Barbie sets off for the human world in search of true happiness,” reads the official synopsis for Barbie.

In addition to Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Barbie’s cast includes stars and stars like Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Issa Rae (Insecure), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Will Ferrell (Anchorman) and Helen Mirren (Hobbs & Shaw).

While Barbie doesn’t hit theaters, check below how the film almost had Anne Hathaway instead of Margot Robbie; check out! (via Looper)

Anne Hathaway and Amy Schumer almost played Barbie in theaters

It’s even hard to imagine the movie Barbie without Margot Robbie in the lead role! As the trailer for the feature already demonstrates, the actress is completely natural in the role of the doll.

Before choosing Margot Robbie as the protagonist and Greta Gerwig as director, the Barbie movie went through an intense journey of more than 10 years.

Mattel – the company that produces Barbie – has been trying to adapt the doll’s story since 2009. Initially, the company signed a contract with Universal Pictures, but the partnership was unsuccessful.

5 years later, the company signed a deal with Sony. At the time, with a script already produced, the studio chose actress and comedian Amy Schumer for the lead role. However, in 2017, the comedian left the project citing “schedule conflicts”.

In 2022, in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Schumer denied the previous statement, saying that the abandonment of the project was mainly motivated by creative differences with the Sony team.

After the departure of Amy Schumer, Sony chose Anne Hathaway to take on the role of Barbie. However, after several delays and postponements, the project was shelved.

Finally, after years of behind-the-scenes twists and turns, Sony’s contract with Mattel has come to an end. From then on, the company did not take long to sign a new partnership with Warner Bros – and this time, the studio announced Margot Robbie in the role of Barbie and Greta Gerwig in the direction of the feature.

Apparently, according to previous interviews with the cast, the studio gave the filmmaker great freedom in adapting the story – which is proven by the original and creative content of the first trailer.

In Brazil, Barbie opens in theaters on July 20.