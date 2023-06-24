Barbie and other superheroes. summer movies

Harrison Ford (80) and Tom Cruise (60) are weaving the sequel to their successful franchise, but it’s mainly looking ahead barbie,

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

What? The year is 1969 and Indiana Jones is deeply concerned: the US government has recruited Nazis to help defeat the Soviets, with the Space Race in full swing. Against this backdrop, our adventurer and his godson embark on a journey to find a lost art object.

go check it out Harrison Ford (80) never stops. However this really promises to be his last adventure. Indy is in good company with Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen. It’s up to you to guess who will play the niece and who will play the Nazi.

When? From 28/6 in the cinema.









joyride

What? A successful lawyer must find his biological mother in China to complete a business deal. He joins his lustful girlfriend, a classmate and his eccentric cousin on a quest that takes them across Asia.

go check it out This is Crazy’s first film as a comedy director crazy rich asianScreenwriter Adele Lim, with Stephanie Hsu (everything everywhere at once) in the lead. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, longtime brothers in comedy (super bath, this is the end), as manufacturers put their shoulders at the wheel.

When? 5/7 in cinema.









Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

What? Ethan Hunt is back with his IMF team to track down a dangerous weapon that might otherwise fall into the wrong hands.

go check it out Tom Cruise knows that while the story may be as cliche as the rabbit and the plumage, only the breathtaking stunts matter. The 60-year-old superstar still does it himself. Part two (only) will come next summer.

When? From 12/7 in the cinema.









barbie

What?la belle From Mattel comes life in a flawless universe. Unless there is an existential crisis in front of him. Does Ken know what to do?

go check it out Who better than Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling to lend their faces and talents to such decadent perfection? with Greta Gerwig (lady bird, little Women) The director is also no less. He co-wrote the screenplay with his partner Noah Baumbach (marriage story, plastic leg length with head start barbie Hottest release of the summer.

When? From 19/7 in the cinema.









oppenheimer

What? Story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, played by peaky blindersstar Cillian Murphy. Oppenheimer is the nuclear physicist who invented the atomic bomb.

go check it out you have just barbieSaw and want to know if that second feeling is also acceptable. In the director’s chair: Christopher Nolan. three years later Principle The filmmaker undoubtedly hasn’t hit the brakes yet again. Hollywood has no shortage of violence with Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. on the poster.

When? From 19/7 in the cinema.









Way

What? A film producer cheats on his friend and begins an affair with a young school teacher.

go check it out with Franz Rogowski (gross free height), Ben Whishaw (Q in recent Bond films) and Adele Exarchopoulos (la vie d’adele) This Parisian ménage à trois features a trio with whom a film project could not possibly succeed.

When? In cinema from 16/8.









how to blow up a pipeline

What? A climate activist protest continues. After her mother dies due to an extreme heat wave, she finds herself lost in sabotage and destruction.

go check it out This timely eco-thriller highlights the concerns of climate-critical youth. At the same time, the film warns of the consequences that a feeling of powerlessness can have.

When? In cinema from 16/8.









reality

What? Reality Winner (Sydney Sweeney), 25, is questioned at home by the FBI on June 3, 2017. Why is she interested in this yoga teacher and Air Force veteran with a love for travel, animals and social media?

go check it out Sidney Sweeney appears on best streak of recent years the whitelotus, Excitement And maid story – And it can’t be a coincidence.

When? In cinema from 16/8.









strange way of life

What? Two cowboy friends (Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal) reunite after 25 years.

go check it out This short film with a duration of half an hour is unique in cinemas. The film, directed by Pedro Almodovar, must have had something to do with it. And Pedro Pascal gets on a horse!

When? In cinema from 16/8.









anatomie d’une chute

What? A man died after falling from a window. Or did his partner (Sandra Hüller) push him? How can his nearly blind son help uncover the truth?

go check it out In Cannes, French filmmaker Justin Tritt was awarded the Palme d’Or for his courtroom drama, which is an equally complex dissection of a relationship.

When? In cinema from 30/8.