Barbie and the Liberation of ‘Girl Culture’

Movies and other forms of pop culture that were once dismissed as vulgar and frivolous are now openly accepted, as evidenced by the enthusiasm surrounding its releases. barbie, But we are not there yet.

In January this year, an evening in Amsterdam debate center around one of the hottest women of the time – not a visual artist, not a politician, not an administrator or a writer, but a pop artist: Taylor Swift. The program was called ‘Taylor Swift: An In-Depth Analysis’, and it seemed as if the title was intended to silence the critics: no, it was not customary in this place to talk about pop music that mainly girls listen to and young women, but the words ‘deep’ and ‘analysis’ promised that at least it wouldn’t be superficial.

But although a program based on Swift may not have fit that niche, it does fit today. after half a year the little Mermaid (2023) – about the struggles of a teen mermaid – one of the most talked about films considering former girl idol Harry Styles to be a bona fide pop star, does Zinek take note of the fact sex and the City Premiere 25 years ago, the female pop star continues to be the talk of the town. All of these things have one thing in common: They were once dismissed as something that only girls or women would be interested in — in short, they were seen as an exclusive niche. Now they are in the mainstream.

Three women are lined up in the center of the debate: a writer and two journalists – all Swifties. The moderator, who is also a Swiftie, asks which is their favorite song and why. We listen to the song together, the audience also sings along. The women at the table admit they are often ashamed to be fans, but, says the moderator: “It’s a safe place, It’s a joke, but he’s not wrong. On this sold-out night with most fans in the room, we are allowed to bask in our love for Taylor Swift. But not only that – we have been given permission to take that love too seriously.

Here’s what the film promises to collectively drive us to the cinema this summer: barbie, For years people have been whispering about this film version of the iconic toy doll. First Amy Schumer will play the lead, then Anne Hathaway. Patty Jenkins was briefly mentioned as director.

But it wasn’t until Margot Robbie (as Barbie) and Greta Gerwig (director and screenwriter) signed on for the film that the project became a phenomenon, at least not on the Internet. Late last year, the teaser finally appeared online, which refers to 2001: A Space Odyssey Since 1968. Instead of great apes inventing tools (or weapons) like in Stanley Kubrick’s film, the teaser barbie Little girls playing mom with their dolls in the desert. But then a shadow appears in front of the bright light of sunrise: not a monolith like Kubrick’s, but a thin doll in the shape of an adult woman. Violence happens here too, but baby dolls die. Now there’s only one doll that matters, and her name appears in bright pink letters: Barbie.

transverse juvenile

As a girl I dreamed of Barbie. I saw Barbie in a dream in a long shiny dress, pink stole or suit. I dreamed of the Barbie Dreamhouse, the Barbie Dreamcamper, and the silver Barbie Corvette. I dreamed of bags, earrings, pumps, neatly arranged behind plastic packaging. I dreamed of separate bathtub, small hair dryer, brush set. I only had one Barbie, with a dress, but I knew exactly what was available on toy store shelves and in my friends’ girls’ rooms. I rarely played with Legos or blocks, I didn’t do climbing frames. I wanted the kicks that Barbie gave me.

Years later, when I was a wayward teen, I resisted my Barbie desires. The Barbie of my childhood, the only Barbie I ever had, was nailed to a wooden cross on the door of my room, in the form of a satirical version of Jesus. I was convinced that Barbie was the epitome of everything that was fake, superficial, and capitalistic.

And she symbolized something else I resented: girlhood. It was the 1990s, and if you wanted to be taken seriously as a woman, you better let your girlie tendencies go. Ironically, I only dressed up, I kept my love for Tori Amos a secret, I hid my passionate nature behind skepticism. When I thought of the kind of Barbie I once dreamed of, I couldn’t move past plastic and pink. I thought my passion was driven entirely by capitalism, it was all about buying. But the game I made with my Barbie had nothing to do with her, which revolved around building houses, assembling outfits and making up stories. Whole structures sprung up in my childhood rooms, like the house I built out of a folding chair with an umbrella for the roof. In short, I played with full imagination and creativity.

This is what Barbie’s teaser is trying to tell us: With baby dolls, children play the role of mother, but with Barbie, they play God.

chick flick

In the mid-1990s, according to a guest on Caroline O’Donoghue’s podcast sentimental garbageEagerly awaiting the new spectacular film from a respected director of action films. Director: James Cameron. the film: Titanic, When the film was released in 1997, it did not disappoint: critical acclaim, audience enthusiasm, Titanic was a pop-cultural phenomenon. But… then the girls came. teen girls got Titanic Not only good, they were fans. She had a crush on Leonardo DiCaprio and thought he was Kate Winslet. When the movie came out on VHS, they lined up and rewatched it at every slumber party. wash suddenly Titanic not another slapstick movie, this was one chick flick, And that was reason enough to laugh at it.

At the Amsterdam Debate Center, the women at the table make way for two men, both working as music journalists. They are there to tell you more about the music industry that Taylor Swift is a part of. These people also say that they are fans of the singer-songwriter, they both play a favorite song. One of them says: “I really do not understand what those women are ashamed of.”

In sentimental garbage Caroline O’Donoghue discusses ‘bodies’, baking cookies, as well as various guest books, films, music and TV series. brake up and safe wordsLike, What all of these topics have in common is that they are related to what you might call ‘girl culture’, and that is how they are discussed. like movies Charlie’s Angels (2000) and bring it on (2000) or as a series Gilmore Girls (2000-7) and sex and the City (1998–2004) are judged not just on the basis of their quality, but on the basis of their impact. What do these forms of culture mean for O’Donoghue and his guest? What does he say about his life? Why is it unfair to dismiss them as trivial, unimportant and superficial?

fan shirt

petty, petty and superficial are exactly the words we would ever use for barbie, in which the characters are literally made of plastic. The Greta Gerwig film eagerly awaited by anyone who likes light-hearted films legally Blonde (2001), keyless (1995) and mean Girls (2004) are now recognized as modern comedy classics, so we’re less likely to dismiss certain forms of girl culture as ‘cheesy’.sentimental garbage– It’s all profit. But we are not there yet.

Is a music journalist right in suggesting that Swifties have nothing to be ashamed of? The answer can be found in its description sentimental garbagestating that the podcast is “about”The culture we love, the society can sometimes make us feel ashamed’, Because that’s the point: Shame doesn’t come from within, it comes from outside. Shame is imprinted on us.

When the music journalist said that female Swift fans have nothing to be ashamed of, he was really saying: That shame is irrational. Or: that shame does not exist. Or: I don’t want to hear about it. but that shame is certainly there, and in sentimental garbage It is not only exorcised, it is also investigated. This Is How You Take Girl Culture Really Seriously: Not Just legally Blondememes or wearing Leonardo DiCaprio fan shirts, but by analyzing the complex emotions that come with being a fan. Or barbie Touch on such topics? We’ll find out this summer.

sentimental garbage Can be heard on all podcast channels.