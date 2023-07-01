barbie can do anything and ken can do anything else

barbie and ken

The poster features an image of actress Margot Robbie, who plays the title character. Above that is the text: ‘Elle putt tout faire. Louis, it’s okay Ken.’ The literal translation of this text is: ‘She can do anything, she is only Kane.’ This is a reference to her boyfriend Ken, played by Ryan Gosling.

But in French, ‘cane’ also means ‘nonsense’. In that case, the translation is: “Anything she can do, she can only fuck.” Confusion of tongues has increased in recent times theart Widely shared and commented on on French social media.

Marketing experts believe that Warner Bros., the studio that released the film, intentionally put this ambiguous translation on the poster. The text on the English poster is as follows: ‘Barbie is everything, she is just Ken.’ Even in French, a literal translation of this sentence would produce a different text, namely: ‘Barbie is everything’, In that case, a vague translation of the second sentence about Cain would be less appropriate.

Warner Bros. Wild theart No one is commenting on whether the ‘mistake’ on the poster was intentional or not.

