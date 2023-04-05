Barbie: five things you need to know about the movie with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling – Rádio Itatiaia

One of the live-actions most awaited by cinephiles and lovers of great productions, the movie Barbie will be released next July by Warner Bros Pictures, and amidst the euphoria of fans after the release of the first trailers, Itatiaia discovered five unmissable curiosities about the feature for those who are counting down the days to the premiere. The film will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Teaser of the film is inspired by the classic “2001, A Space Odyssey”

In a desert setting – like the one portrayed in a fragment of Stanley Kubrick’s work, the film directed by Greta Gerwig compares the creation of Barbie with the discovery of the tool by monkeys; thus appears as something revolutionary for girls who previously only played with baby dolls.















“Since the beginning of time, since the first girl existed, there have been dolls. But, dolls were always and forever babies until…” explains the narrator of the feature before the appearance of Barbie.

Comedian Amy Schumer and actress Anne Hathaway were tipped to play Barbie







Comedian Amy Schumer, from the movie “Descompensada”, and Anne Hathaway, known for the features “Princess Diaries” and “Devil Wears Prada”, were among the actresses quoted to star in the feature in other versions that would be released.

In the initial version of the film, in 2016, who would play the doll would be comedian Amy Schumer. The comedian withdrew from the project for disagreeing with parts of the plot of the plot. “They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, which was the only way I was interested in the project,” she explained to the Hollywood Reporter.

The hit Barbie Girl by the band Aqua will not appear in the film







In Brazil, the best known version of the song Barbie Girl is performed by Kelly Key. But what many don’t know is that the original version of the song, produced by the band Aqua, is much more critical of the superficiality and illusory reality sold by the brand during the 1990s.

At the time the song was released, the critical tone did not please Mattel executives, which owns the brand, which ended up becoming a legal battle between the band and the company. This conflicting scenario made it difficult to use the music in the film, which is a Mattel production.

The toys released during the brand’s 60th anniversary will be part of the film’s set







The film’s sets and outfits are inspired by dolls and toys that have already been released in the past 60 years after the doll’s release. In leaked images from the recording, Margot and Ryan Gosling, who play Barbie Ken, appear in clothes identical to the clothes of the “Hot Skating” skater doll released in the 1990s.

In an excerpt from the trailer, the doll is seen waving to Barbieland, a town filled with pink plastic houses, in reference to Barbie’s much-desired homes and other toys, such as the doll’s water park and roller coasters.

After all, who is Greta Gerwig?

The film is directed by one of the most important directors in Hollywood today. Greta Gerwig is responsible for the films “Ladybird” and “Little Women”. The actress, screenwriter and director has already been nominated for an Oscar for best direction and original screenplay. In addition to winning other important industry awards.

(Under supervision of Lara Alves)