Barbie is inspired by Jim Carrey’s classic

The release of the new Barbie teaser has stirred the internet and highlighted a great similarity between the film with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and a Jim Carrey classic: The Truman Show.

“After being kicked out of Barbieland for being a ‘less than perfect’ doll, Barbie sets off for the human world in search of true happiness,” reads the official synopsis for Barbie.

Barbie hits theaters directed by Greta Gerwig, Oscar-nominated filmmaker for the film LadyBird: It’s Time to Fly. The screenplay is produced by her and her husband Noah Baumbach, from Marriage Story.

We show below how the resemblance to The Truman Show defines Barbie’s narrative; check out!

Margot Robbie expected to earn millions in Barbie

Barbieland clearly drew inspiration from Seahaven, the setting for Jim Carrey’s philosophical comedy The Truman Show.

Margot Robbie has a Letterboxd list of movies to watch for Barbie and this provides some clues and context for fans trying to predict the movie’s plot and core themes based on the latest trailer.

The opening scene of the Barbie trailer establishes that Barbieland exists beyond a boundary that divides it from the real world, which Robbie’s Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken are seen crossing in the final moments of the trailer.

Truman Burbank, played by Jim Carrey, finds himself inadvertently locked inside a similarly fabricated border within Seahaven’s iconic dome atop the Hollywood sign.

While Barbie’s beach community looks overly fantastical due to its pink color scheme and characters, the visuals in the trailer are based on iconic Los Angeles locations including LAX and Venice Beach. In this way, both Seahaven and Barbieland have crystal clear and strange variations on the American dream.

Barbie and Truman exist in confined, controlled worlds that mold them into characters with narrow, specified worldviews that create a disconnect when they later engage with reality.

The Truman Show is a critique of insatiable capitalism, and Barbie and Ken’s next journey into the real world could raise similar commentary on consumerism, with the addition of gender issues and beauty standards, which have existed in public discourse since the invention of the Internet. Barbie doll.

Barbie, with Greta Gerwig at the helm and Margot Robbie as the titular protagonist, opens in Brazilian theaters on July 20. Meet all the characters from the movie.

This post Barbie is inspired by Jim Carrey’s classic was first published on Observatório do Cinema.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to quality, professional journalism from Minas Gerais. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on Facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.