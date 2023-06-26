‘Barbie’: Margot Robbie urges director Greta Gerwig to use ‘Barbie Girl’ in soundtrack

in an interview with rolling stone magazine Actress Margot Robbie announces she will ask director Greta Gerwig to sing Barbie Girl for inclusion in the film. “Of course we can’t make a Barbie movie without reference Barbie Girl From Aqua?”, it seemed. And so it happened.

There are few films that are as eagerly awaited as barbie by Greta Gerwig. The film will be released in cinemas in Belgium on Wednesday 19 July 2023 and promises to be one big pink party. barbie Also gets an exclusive soundtrack, which already includes new songs dance the night away Will hear from Dua Lipa. Apart from this, we also get to hear its new version Barbie Girl From Danish group Aqua. And lead actress Margot Robbie has now opened up more about it.

Barbie Girl

Although it was said earlier that the number Barbie Girl Aqua will not be part of the film barbie, we recently learned that the song will be heard in the film. However, it is a new remix of the song with Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice. And the fact that the song can be heard in the film is largely due to lead actress Margot Robbie.

in an interview with rolling stone magazine Margot Robbie tells how she reached out to Greta Gerwig with her question. “I said, ‘Greta, how are we going to use this song in the movie? Surely we can’t make a Barbie movie without references to it. Barbie Girl Aqua’s?'” Greta immediately agreed and said, “Don’t worry. We’re going to have to find a good way to put it in the movie.”

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice

Greta Gerwig later revealed who it was about, none other than Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice. “I couldn’t believe my ears,” says Margot Robbie. “Together? Are you kidding? I knew right away that all my friends would go wild.”

Mark Ronson, who is responsible for the Barbie soundtrack as a producer, indicated that Nicki Minaj was a natural choice. Her fans have been called “Barbz” over the years, which of course is also a reference to Barbie. “People have been asking for about 15 years if Nicki has a new version of Barbie Girl Can make,” says Ronson.