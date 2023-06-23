Barbie movie poster ‘accidentally’ goes viral in France because of spicy detail

The Barbie movie poster is going viral in France after users spotted a spicy detail. On the poster – innocent at first glance – the text can also be read in a completely different way.

The poster looks innocent. Margot Robbie as Barbie sits on the right shoulder of Ryan Gosling, who plays Kane. The poster readselle pout tout fair, louis, c’est juste cane, She can do anything. He is just Ken”, would translate. But ‘se faire cane’ also has a more vivid meaning in French, meaning “she knows how to do everything.” He only knows how to have sex.

According to a marketer at a competing studio, Warner Bros. Did this intentionally. He says, “It is not possible that someone who speaks French has not noticed this dirty joke.” hollywood reporter, That this is a deliberate move is also confirmed by the fact that the exact translation of the English slogan has not been used. In English it is said that Barbie is everything and she is just Ken. but this phrase is not used ‘Barbie is everything’, Which would undermine the whole phrase ‘Say Fair Cane’.

Warner Bros. Will not tell whether this joke accidentally entered the poster or intentionally, but glad that the poster is going viral on social media. A spokesperson said, “It goes to show that there is a lot of excitement among the public about our upcoming film.” hollywood reporter, “We can’t wait for the public to see our film.”