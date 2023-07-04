Barbie or Oppenheimer? The world debates: ‘What do we see first?’





All movie lovers know what we are talking about, but there is a global debate going on about which movie to watch first. barbie Or oppenheimer, These two (already!) iconic films will be releasing on the same day and two clear teams are already emerging. Which team do you choose?

Barbie or Oppenheimer

oppenheimerWritten and directed by Christopher Nolan, is an epic thriller about the mysterious man J.J. tells the fascinating story of Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weapon. The story is based on a true incident and hence makes it all the more exciting. The film is dark, cinematically beautiful and star-studded. Think Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr. and many others.

Below you can watch the trailer:

barbie

And then we have the movie Barbie – which has been hyped for months and which everyone really wants to see. It is a fantasy comedy directed by Greta Gerwig, based on a screenplay she co-wrote with Noah Baumbach. The film is based on the Barbie doll and is the first live-action version. A huge star cast also participates: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey and even Dua Lipa have a small role. You can watch the trailer below, but you’ve probably seen it several times by now:

The films cannot be further apart and hence two camps are created, especially because the films are released in cinemas on the same day. Competition? Of course, not exactly in terms of content, but possibly in terms of visitors. People now identify themselves as an Oppenheimer or Barbie person. Are you happy-go-lucky, do you like to color and are a bit girly? Then you are a barbie human. Do you like drama, darkness, adventure and do you live on the edge? Then you are an Oppenheimer person.

Both the films can be seen on 19th July and we can’t wait. We are also very curious.. where are you going first? Leave a comment on our Instagram channel.

The day we find out whether Oppenheimer or Barbie got the higher Rotten Tomatoes score, there will be a civil war here. — Sol Nate (@MNateShyamalan) 28 June 2023

Barbie to Oppenheimer or Oppenheimer to Barbie that’s the question — notbri.sol (@Xhakaed) 30 June 2023

I tell you the most important question I have for you and then ask if you are a Barbie or an Oppenheimer type of person – Pumpkin 🌙 (@pumpkinxm) 4 July 2023

Jason Gallagher did a funky remix; If you can’t choose.

Barbie or Oppenheimer… why not both? New Trailer: Barbieheimer pic.twitter.com/D5kUzzBFFV — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) 30 June 2023