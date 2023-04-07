Barbie Parent Rating (2023): recommended age

Barbie’s live-action rating was released by the Motion Picture Association of the United States. The new film production is cautiously rated for ages 13 and over. The film may contain something inappropriate for pre-teens.

According to the association, fathers and mothers need to be careful when letting their children watch the Barbie movie. Romantic comedy is defined by association as being self-discovery.

The film will feature an all-star cast including Margot Robbie, twice nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress, Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Will Ferrell and singer Dua Lipa, among others.

Meet the voice actors of Barbie and Ken

Animation fans will have familiar voices in the live-action production. Flavia Saddy and Manolo Rey were chosen to voice the main characters, Barbie and Ken.

Barbie will be played by Margot Robbie, a renowned and award-winning actress in international cinema. Flavia Saddy was Robbie’s voice in films starring the actress and in the animations of the famous American doll.

The production is led by Greta Gerwig, a great American filmmaker and producer. Greta has important films released in the American cinema scene, such as “Lady Bird: A Time to Fly” in 2017, starring Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet. She is adept at the independent cinema movement, created in New York.

Barbie’s romantic comedy has its premiere scheduled for July 20, 2023, in Brazilian theaters.