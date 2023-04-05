Barbie poster goes viral and generates memes with Jojo Todynho, Bruna Marquezine and Pabllo Vittar; Learn how to make your own (Photo: Reproduction/ Social Networks)

The live-action “Barbie” is the biggest event of the year and nobody can deny that anymore! This Tuesday (4), the official posters were released that presented the cast of the production starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The images show photos of each character with a brief description of who they are in the plot.

read more

It didn’t take long for the internet to turn the posters into memes and several celebrities got their own version of the promotional images. Bruna Marquezine, Pabllo Vittar, Jojo Todynho, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Madonna and BTS were some of them. Even President Luís Inácio Lula da Silva and First Lady Janja Lula da Silva did not escape having their montages. Check out just a few of them below:

read more read more read more

✨ Official posters of Janja and Lula da Silva in the movie #Barbie. pic.twitter.com/LvxVBLxJtL — GN (@GNGeekNation) April 4, 2023

read more

I made a poster of barbie in the version of gretchen on the stairs https://t.co/dcs9g2rOAo pic.twitter.com/8CBYEo8DsQ —theus⁷ (@taehobity) April 4, 2023

read more

This #Barbie is a singer, actress, songwriter, writer, vocalist, director, entrepreneur and rockstar. 💫 pic.twitter.com/jWoU4gK28j — Demi Lovato Brazil (@demilovatobr) April 4, 2023

read more

this barbie is a starrrrrr!! pic.twitter.com/acS7mHlYH3 — stephanie ✶ (@nitefilm) April 4, 2023

read more

read more

This Barbie is the music industry. 🎀 pic.twitter.com/uZdJlnmjUz — Taylor Swift Brazil 🕰 (@taylorswiftbr) April 4, 2023

read more

This Barbie is a drag queen 👑 pic.twitter.com/CWoDEYGgkx — Central Pabllo Vittar (@centraldapv) April 4, 2023

read more

The scoops ahoy barbie set coming july 4th 1985 pic.twitter.com/QjFxzvYJvO — stobin platonic soulmates shooter (@smalltownrobin) April 4, 2023

read more

read more

read more

read more

read more

This Barbie is a God Fearing Christian Conservative Woman 😊✝️ pic.twitter.com/DZuCvRVuqS — 𝐌 (@QueenofPopMUSlC) April 4, 2023

read more

After the poster went viral, the Barbie movie itself made available a platform called “Selfie Generator” that allows everyone to have their photo included in the little world of Barbie or Ken. To do this is very easy and you only need a selfie, as the name implies. The best thing is that you can also change the background color and write your descriptive phrase. Too much, right?

The first step is to access the official website. Then you can upload a photo you already have in your camera roll or take one on the fly. Then, just customize all the other details, such as: image position, background color and phrase. To make it even more didactic, the profile of the feature on social networks published a video teaching the step by step. Now just do and enter Barbie World!

read more