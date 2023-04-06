“Barbie” releases posters with empowered versions

Other celebrities were confirmed in the cast of the film, such as the singer Dua Lipa, who will play Mermaid Barbie in the feature. “Sex Education” actress Emma Mackey will play Physics Nobel laureate Barbie and Issa Rae will play President Barbie. The film will also have Barbies as a doctor, lawyer, diplomat, renowned author, among others, in addition to several “Kens”, Barbie’s boyfriend, and other characters.
>> Read also: Barbie against inflation is Mattel’s long-term bet
doll trajectory
The film by Greta Gerwig, award-winning director of features such as “Lady Bird” It is “Lovely Women”brings several versions of Barbies, played by white, black, fat and thin women.
Today it is possible to find the doll with an appearance that goes far beyond the blonde, white and thin woman launched in 1959 – and which remained so for a few decades.
The first Barbies had long blonde or brown hair, but it was the blonde doll that caught on with consumers and helped build a beauty stereotype unattainable for most women.
A few years later, the doll began to gain professions and, until today, has had more than 200 races, as a doctor, astronaut, teacher, chef, airline pilot, among many others. But the housewife dolls have always been very successful, and, according to the company, a Barbie Dream House is sold every two minutes.
Barbie and diversity
In 1980, Mattel began selling its first black doll, a friend of Barbie named Christie. The new doll had been requested by company employees, which is documented in the film. “Black Barbie”which debuted at the South by Southwest event in Texas in March.
In early 2018, the Barbies that honor historical figuressuch as the artist Frida Kahlo, the American Amelia Earhart, the first female aviator to cross the Atlantic Ocean, and the American scientist Katherine Johnson, who helped NASA put a man on the moon.
Mattel found in a survey that 86% of mothers are concerned about the role models their daughters are exposed to, and began a campaign with successful women in their fields.
In 2021, the initiative “Inspiring Women” created by Mattel to celebrate women who stand out, honored professionals who made a difference during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Bahian biomedical Jaqueline Goesresponsible for the team that sequenced the SARS-CoV-2 genome in just 48 hours in Brazil, was chosen to become a Barbie doll.
Other great personalities in different areas also got dolls in their honor. Tennis player Naomi Osaka became Barbie, as well as British primatologist Jane Goodall, Chilean Paralympic athlete Francisca Mardones, American millionaire entrepreneur Madam CJ Walker, among others.