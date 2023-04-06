“Barbie” releases posters with empowered versions

Disclosure

The official posters of the highly anticipated movie “Barbie”starring Margot Robbie It is Ryan Gosling and directed by Greta Gerwigwere released this Tuesday (4).

Other celebrities were confirmed in the cast of the film, such as the singer Dua Lipa, who will play Mermaid Barbie in the feature. “Sex Education” actress Emma Mackey will play Physics Nobel laureate Barbie and Issa Rae will play President Barbie. The film will also have Barbies as a doctor, lawyer, diplomat, renowned author, among others, in addition to several “Kens”, Barbie’s boyfriend, and other characters.

One of the most anticipated of the year, the film opens on July 21 in theaters. But while the most famous doll in the world does not come to life on the big screen, see a history of its different versions over more than 60 years.

doll trajectory

The film by Greta Gerwig, award-winning director of features such as “Lady Bird” It is “Lovely Women”brings several versions of Barbies, played by white, black, fat and thin women.

Today it is possible to find the doll with an appearance that goes far beyond the blonde, white and thin woman launched in 1959 – and which remained so for a few decades.

The doll, whose full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts, was created by the American Ruth Handlerwho founded the toy company Mattel beside her husband – Barbie was named after the couple’s daughter and Ken, after their son. Today, according to the company itself, More than 100 dolls are sold per minutewith a total of 58 million sales each year.

The first Barbies had long blonde or brown hair, but it was the blonde doll that caught on with consumers and helped build a beauty stereotype unattainable for most women.

A few years later, the doll began to gain professions and, until today, has had more than 200 races, as a doctor, astronaut, teacher, chef, airline pilot, among many others. But the housewife dolls have always been very successful, and, according to the company, a Barbie Dream House is sold every two minutes.

Barbie has had over 200 careers to date

Barbie fashion designer, 1960s

Astronaut Barbie, 1965

Surgeon Barbie, 1973

Newscaster Barbie, 2010

Barbie game developer, 2016

Presidency and Vice Presidential Candidates Barbies, 2016

Barbie robotic engineers, 2018

Barbie and diversity

In 1980, Mattel began selling its first black doll, a friend of Barbie named Christie. The new doll had been requested by company employees, which is documented in the film. “Black Barbie”which debuted at the South by Southwest event in Texas in March.

More recently, with pressure from consumers and society in general, different dolls were launched. In 2019, Mattel began selling physically disabled Barbies; in 2020, dolls with vitiligo and without hair; and, last year, the first deaf Barbie was launched.

In early 2018, the Barbies that honor historical figuressuch as the artist Frida Kahlo, the American Amelia Earhart, the first female aviator to cross the Atlantic Ocean, and the American scientist Katherine Johnson, who helped NASA put a man on the moon.

Mattel found in a survey that 86% of mothers are concerned about the role models their daughters are exposed to, and began a campaign with successful women in their fields.

In 2021, the initiative “Inspiring Women” created by Mattel to celebrate women who stand out, honored professionals who made a difference during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Bahian biomedical Jaqueline Goesresponsible for the team that sequenced the SARS-CoV-2 genome in just 48 hours in Brazil, was chosen to become a Barbie doll.

In addition to the Brazilian, five other women were recognized by Mattel as heroines of the pandemic: American nurse Amy O’Sullivan; Audrey Cruz, who was on the front lines in Las Vegas and was instrumental in combating racial prejudice and discrimination; Canadian psychiatrist Chika Stacy Oriuwa, who exposed systemic racism in healthcare; Sarah Gilbert from the UK, Oxford vaccine development lead; and the Australian Kirby White, who developed a uniform that can be washed and reused, providing more practicality for front-line workers.

Other great personalities in different areas also got dolls in their honor. Tennis player Naomi Osaka became Barbie, as well as British primatologist Jane Goodall, Chilean Paralympic athlete Francisca Mardones, American millionaire entrepreneur Madam CJ Walker, among others.

Barbie doll named after primatologist Jane Goodall

The new Barbie in honor of Madam CJ Walker is part of the “Inspiring Women” initiative created by Mattel

Tennis player Naomi Osaka doll is available on the official Barbie website for $29.99

Mexican high jumper Paola Espinosa, Paralympic tennis player Francisca Mardones and squash player Paola Longoria were honored with Barbie dolls in 2021