Barcelona Live: Match ends 1-1 and Barcelona draws with Napoli

Welcome to the live match between Naples and Barcelona, ​​who they face each other Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in the match according to Round of 16 of the Champions League.

He barcelona Reaches the round of 16 of the top continental tournament after finishing first in the group stage Porto, Shakhtar and Antwerp, It had been two years since the Blaugranas had gone this far in this competition. with league more than complex, real Madrid Eight points away, Kules have high hopes of progressing to the round Champions,

Besides, waiting for them naples In short hours. Without going any further, on Monday night they decided to change the coach. The Italians came second in Group C, leading the block ancelotti,

Tonight begins the moment of truth in Diego Armando Maradona. Now is not the time for excuses. Barça plays it. He is not depressed, far from it. On the contrary, the team comes with the hope of achieving good results And eliminate the Italians. There is no dearth of arguments. The team has improved in recent games since Xavi announced his retirement next June 30.

It’s not a spectacular improvement, but it has signs. team defends better Despite personal errors. But at the collective level the improvement is clear. Like the performance of the two key players Lewandowski and Lamin Yamal. The former player has four goals in three matches and has ended his poor scoring streak. good moments. And lamin is coming out. He is now the best in the team because of his overflow, speed, verticality and goals.

And we must not forget the moment in which he confronts the Neapolitans, who are actually facing a real crisis. The proof is this He fired his coach for just 48 hours Before the match. Mazzarri is now history and Francesco Calzona will sit on the bench today. This is not Naples’ best moment and Barcelona want to take advantage of it.

