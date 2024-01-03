Barcelona to renegotiate with Quebecor due to Premier League interest

Pau Cubarsi’s quick rise has attracted the attention of Premier clubs, so Barcelona will have to protect him with a new termination clause.

Barcelona – many clubs in Premier League They are keeping a close eye on the young man’s emergence pau kubarsi in the first team of barcelona After knowing that his closing clause According to various sources, confirmed by ESPN, its amount is set at around 10 million euros.

kubarsiAt the age of 17, signed his first professional contract with barcelona last year but his astonishing leap into the first team has intensified the Catalan club’s need to secure his future new agreement,

Pau Cubarsi in the match with Barcelona Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Barca were in talks over an upgrade with the centre-back even before his debut with the Xavi Hernandez-led side. However, sources explain to ESPN that his actions since then have “changed the starting point” in the negotiations.

Quercy was already considered one of the club’s pearls, but sources close to the coaching staff admitted they are amazed at the maturity and courage with which he has been playing since he signed with Unionistas last month at the age of 16. Made his debut in the Copa del Rey match against. Of Salamanca.

Since then, the Cubans have played six games under Xavi Hernandez, including LaLiga wins against Real Betis, Osasuna and Alaves.

“The other day we were joking with him because at only 17 years old he already looks like a veteran,” Xavi said after the 3-1 win against Alaves last weekend.

“He already plays like a player older than him. He’s aggressive, he doesn’t lose possession and he’s very good at getting the ball out from the back.”

The incident is being seen as big news for Barcelona, ​​which is struggling with major financial problems, but it is also a matter of concern as the club is aware that their actions have put even the bigger teams in the Premier League on alert. Have given. However, ESPN has learned that his clause is set at around 10 million euros and this makes him even more attractive to English teams.

The Cuban arrived at Barça in 2018 at the age of 11 after spending four years at Verona. He has since progressed at La Masia and made his Barça Atlético debut earlier this season, when he began training regularly with the first team.

Xavi gave him his debut on 19 January and he has since made six appearances, impressing in the center of defense alongside Uruguay international Ronald Araújo. “He is very well prepared,” said Barcelona’s Xavi after making his LaLiga debut against Betis in January, just days before his 17th birthday.

“When you talk to him he doesn’t seem like he’s 16. He’s a focused and responsible kid. I don’t think he’s missed a single ball.”

“He will mark an era like Lamin (Yamal). We will continue to build a team with young footballers. They are the players with whom we have to build the future of the club.”

Quercy is one of a number of youngsters who have stood out under Xavi since taking charge of the Barca bench. Lamine Yamal (16), Hector Forte (17) and Marc Guieu (18) are others who have made their mark this season.