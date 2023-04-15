Bardito, the champion of Pampas in LoL: “I want to win in Argentina in person so that my grandparents and my friends can celebrate with me”

Santiago Martín, known as Bardito in the esports scene, gave us a few words after being the last champion of the Master Flow League. Find out everything he told us, in the note.

Santiago Martin, better known as Barditois the support player for the squad pampas, last champions of the League Master Flow Opening 2023 of League of Legends. After achieving his last victory with the Mago Coria foxes, he gave us a few minutes to tell how his trajectory was during these years of pandemic and the different adversities he faced. The former Globant Emeral and Wygers player told a little about his experience in Mexico and what it was like to return to the country after his time in the Latin American League or LLA.

See more This split leaves me with a good feeling, I got motivated again lol, because I enjoyed a split with much less pressure, playing from home, we didn’t even meet in person with the kids and we still won, with power outages and constant problems and I feel that, it gives more merit— Bardito (@ssanti_martin) April 1, 2023

Did you play in Peru, in Argentina and in Mexico, did you spend it traveling from one place to another?

The truth being away for a year changed my mindPlaying for Peru, playing in Argentina, then in Mexico and coming home at 19 or 20 is good. Start playing with people who have more experience to reach 23 or 24 in the best possible stateIt’s always positive, especially being able to meet people and get involved in competitions and improve as a player.

They qualified for the 2020 Master Flow League with Wygers and you switched to Globant, how was the contact?

after i sawSeveral teams left the LVP due to the pandemic, Krim saw my SoloQ profile that I had played almost a thousand games, he wrote to me Lesmart on Twitter, the coach at the time, I took the test and the next day I was already playing for GET. It was a very special day that December 13, because it was my birthday and we set up a meeting, we chatted with Mass too and we started working together all of 2021.

Clausura 2021, relegation to the south, how was going through Globant and reaching the LLA?

Was climb very fast that year, win the Clausura at 20, get promoted to the LLA and begin to face the best in the region. I tanned you a lot and heThe big difference is watching the games of players with several years of experience to learn and now face them. Your head changes a lot and you come out better prepared, where no rival player lets you breathe and they charge you for every mistake you make.

How did you make your move to Xten?

He became Krim againas in Globant, they called me thanks to him and we were able to enjoy together the second split of 2022 in the LLA and win the relegation promo that year so that the team does not descend.

Do you miss home when you’re not in the country?

Yeah, is missed enoughWhat hurt me a little was going to Mexico, not because the place is bad, but not having family and celebrating your achievements with them. Playing in Mexico was crazybut going to another place and not being with your friends, seeing your family, if you’re in bad shape, not being able to unload, it’s complicated, but one grows up and feels good accompanied by the rest, since we are all in the same boat. I would like to be able to win in Argentina in personto be able to see my grandparents and friends celebrate with me, since they have benched me since I started playing.

9 out of 10 games won, the playoffs almost perfect, how did you feel after this?

The truth felt goodwe swept the LVP, the experience of the rest of the teams was very noticeablewho have a better level than the last time we participated, but the experience we had with our colleagues in the LLA was noted.

Heimer didn’t show up, was he a complicated bard or did the rest study him well to stop him?

Was a pick that I liked, not much got done, because we lost the only three games that used it. Basically it did not happen, we played it a lot in the team, on the screens, in games ourselves, but it did not happen in the league.

Pampas came out champion and they are in the South Regional League. How does it feel to have to face the rest of the champions and new teams?

Sincerely for me it is an unknownIt’s all in one we’ll see, because we’re going to see familiar faces, new faces, I feel more confident than in previous competitions for being champion with Pampas. It will be more spicy, the number of teams and players has been reducedthe idea is to reach the final after this competition that is longer than a normal split.

Who would you like to face in the South Regional League?

I would like to see Primate and Globant, to be able to continue playing against them, WAP after this split it looks like they are hungry for glory and I would like to see them in the competition, River could be another option.

