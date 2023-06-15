Barely 19-year-old Lucas Vanderlinden can compete against Mathieu van der Poel and other Yves Lamperts this week: “I want to see how far my options reach” (Huldenburg)

Luke Vanderlinden. “The following rule therefore applies within the team: We run six stage races with the team, in four of the six races each driver must be at the start.” , © Mark van Hecke

The Tour of Balois Belgium starts on Wednesday in Scherpenheuvel-Zickem. In addition to big names like Mathieu van der Poel and other Yves Lamperts, there are also a number of rookies at the start, for whom day five will be a great journey of discovery. Among them: Lucas Vanderlinden, barely 19, from Huldenberg.

Vanderlinden is still very young at 19, but that doesn’t mean the Powell’s Sauzen-Bingoal rider was given a somewhat quiet road schedule. “From 17 to 21 May I was working in Flèche du Sud in Luxembourg,” says the driver from Hullandenberg. “From June 9 to 11 was the Tour d’Eure-et-Loire near Chartres in France. And now the Balois Belgium Tour follows. I don’t have much time to recover. Only at home for fresh clothes, as the team presentation is already on the agenda for Tuesday evening in Scherpenheuvel.

© Goyverts

The Tour of Liège and Tour of Alsace arrive later this summer. A busy schedule, yet one entirely dedicated to cyclocross. “Obviously, the ground is the most important thing for us. The fact that our team is really primarily focused on cross also means that we sometimes lack manpower for the road. Therefore the following rule applies within the team: We run six stage races with the team, in four of the six races each driver must be at the start. Well, this was the best option for me. I want to see how well I digest the long and hard effort.

As a crosser, Vanderlinden also has no problem with all those casts on the road. “I want to find out how far down the road my options are. Starting with this Tour of Balois Belgium. The first goal is to finish the race. It might be in my favor that some teams with sprinters try to make things last as long as possible in some stages. It would be great if I can show myself for once along the way, though I’ll also be satisfied if I can end this round with a sense of satisfaction.