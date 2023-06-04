Barendrechts Dagblad | Train traffic in Amsterdam has come to a standstill again, the disruption is not over yet

Train traffic in Amsterdam has been halted again as a fault has returned to a traffic control post. ProRail wrote this on Twitter. Earlier, the railway manager had told that rail traffic could resume around eight o’clock in the night. It is not clear how long it will take to rectify the new fault.

A spokesman says the cause and previous fault are not known. According to him, it seems to be the same problem, but it needs to be investigated. In the event of the first failure, the system was reset, following which train traffic could resume. The spokesperson says, “That too will happen now.

ProRail previously stated that such a fault could not be dealt with by telephone contact with the drivers, as there are several trains per hour in and around Amsterdam. The Rail Manager reports that a solution is being worked out with man and power.

A spokesman for ProRail previously said they feared an inconvenience for commuters, particularly those going to pop star Harry Styles’ concert at the Johan Cruz Arena. Due to the glitch, it had been decided beforehand that Styles’ concert would start fifteen minutes later, ie at 9:15 p.m., according to concert organizer MOJO.

By: ANP

