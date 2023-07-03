Bart de Rez switches from VRT to nostalgia

Until December last year, Dee Raz could mainly be heard on MNM. He then worked behind the scenes at the station as an offer producer, combining this with a radio teaching position at the Thomas More University of Applied Sciences. He can be heard on Nostalgia starting this fall, where he is working on a new morning show that he will also present.

“In the last thirteen years, I have got a lot of opportunities in VRT and I have been able to create great programs as well. I’m so grateful for that,” de Rez says. “But the desire to be in control again as a radio producer was always there. The nostalgia through the music he plays has always fascinated me. When I was asked to work out in the morning and give a presentation, I thought it was a great honour. The new story they are writing is what inspired me to choose this option.

“We have come a long way with nostalgia in recent months, without touching our musical DNA. I am confident that our listeners will also give a very warm welcome to Bart this autumn”, says station manager Joe Nachtergele. On Fridays, the morning show could be the last time listeners hear it before it goes into summer mode. Get to know Astrid. She’ll be back in different time slots in August.