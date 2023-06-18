Bossueil’s ground boss Tania Meintjens has made one final offer to lift the rock-solid stadium file out of the doldrums following a targeted attack by Antwerp boss Paul Gheysens. During the celebration of the national champion Antwerp at the city hall, Gheysens still turned “with the evil eye” to mayor Bart de Wever (N-VA). “The Mintjens problem has already cost me a lot of money,” he said at the time. After this the mayor agreed to him. Now that Meintjens has arrived, De Wever reacts diplomatically.

Antwerp president Paul Ghessens was furious during the ceremony on Monday. “The Mintjens problem has already cost me a lot of money. Our last match was (For the Union, ed.) 40,000 tickets can be sold. We can let twice as many people enjoy our football, but they can’t buy tickets. We don’t have space. It’s a disaster. It is completely impossible to grow like this. completely. You can’t keep it up. How long can this take?” he thought.

During his speech, he cast an “evil eye” at the mayor. And Bart de Wever also agreed: “Paul Geesens is right. If you really have heart for the club then this stadium file must be resolved now.

Bart de Wever and Paul Gessens during the ceremony at the Town Hall. , © Belga

Later, a rumor also spread in the corridors of Schoon Verdip that the city council would consider taking over the Bossuil Plains. According to experts, this controversial option would not be unimaginable or even impractical.

But that track is suddenly allowed a lot less, now that Tania Meintjens reaches out to Paul Geessens. “Suddenly I was no longer Tania Mintjens, but ‘Problem Mintjens’. That hit hard, yes. I was completely devastated,” she replies. “I want that new stadium too.”

That’s why Meintjens is now making a final offer. She does not sell the land, but Gheesen can continue to use Boseuilgrönden for the next 99 years thanks to a new lease, and moreover for free. albeit under a number of conditions.

What does the mayor think of that proposal? Antwerp mayor Bart de Wever said through his spokesman, “As already stressed, we are not a party involved in this file, but we only mediate between the two parties.” “We follow the principle that what is good for the club is also good for the city. So I can’t say anything more about that.” to be continued.