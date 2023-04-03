Based on a book by Kazuo Ishiguro, a movie with Anthony Hopkins, on Netflix, is a masterpiece

Although in an almost frantic back-and-forth, the life of Stevens, the butler played by Anthony Hopkins in “Traces of the Day”, is little more than the prolongation of an agony. Another of the good partnerships between Hopkins and James Ivory — also marked by the orbit of Emma Thompson, a figure who here gains progressive and uncontested relief —, the film, based on “Os Vestígios do Dia” (1989, Companhia das Letras), a novel with which Kazuo Ishiguro won the 1989 Man Booker Prize, is perhaps one of the most complete examples of a story whose tempo does not exactly have a cadence, but an emulation of a cadence; that is, Ivory, one of the most sensitive men in cinema of all time, has the gift of perceiving this need for the plot to unfold around a male protagonist whose soul refuses to reveal itself — and when it does, it always appears a little blurred — in cyclical, perhaps repetitive, narratives; Stevens, however, gradually takes over the entire film, helped, of course, by the superb talent of his interpreter, but also by the influence that Thompson gains, in a very balanced sum of charisma, melancholy, technique and daring.

The script by Ruth Prawer Jhabvala (1927-2013) makes a kind of calculation about Stevens’ omnipresence in the first act, and arrives at a satisfactory result. The head butler of Darlington Hall, the celebrated country house in the English countryside of a certain Lord Darlington, the half-decadent aristocrat of James Fox, so lowly that he had been forced to sell the property to an American Congressman, a disgrace that became joins many others. In the summer of 1956, Stevens has already counted thirty years of excellent service to the Darlingtons – rewarded with the invincible fear of being thrown out, the dryness of spirit that sours everything around him, and the loneliness he can no longer get away from. The mesmerizing photograph by Tony Pierce-Roberts contrasts the green of the English fields with the faded blue of the car that Hopkins’ character drives to the coast, where he travels to meet Miss Kenton, the former housekeeper experienced by Thompson, not out of courtesy or a sentimental inclination, which he would certainly think was something absurd. Stevens goes to meet the girl in order to convince her to return to work at Darlington Hall, a small demonstration of her obsession and egotism.

In Ishiguro’s book, the key idea, which surrounds Lord Darlington’s sympathy for Nazi Germany throughout the Second World War (1939-1945), has a more organic survival, without the artificialisms that the director needs to resort to, unnecessarily, in order to draw attention to an issue that you deem important. It is obvious and even almost inevitable that in “Vestígios do Dia” the anti-affair between Stevens and Kenton is what would gain prominence — even though passages in which the butler acts as master of ceremony at the sumptuous dinners offered by the boss, revived in lavish flashbacks, Ivory show the discomfort of its protagonist, masked by an uncompromising professional efficiency, when he witnesses such vestiges, more or less declared, of the support of the character of Fox and his associates for Hitler, his hideous ideology and his repulsive methods. One can never tell to what extent Stevens supports or disagrees with what is said there, if he even thinks about the gravity of that nefarious theater. His misanthropy is the practical application of the apothegm of Aristotle (384 BC – 322 BC).

Emma Thompson enters the story more forcefully after completing this somewhat formal stage of alluding to war and Nazism, opening the film to possibilities that, unfortunately, do not materialize — not her fault, not Hopkins’s and not even Ivory’s. . All the warmth of “Call Me By Your Name” (2017), the youth drama by Italian Luca Guadagnino, version of the book by André Aciman with which Ivory won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, at the age of 89, turns to the cold glacial of the rapapés and salaams of the English servants, a caricature that Miss Kenton de Thompson dares to break in a performance that at all times flirts with the melodramatic, even with the chanchada, but never gets out of control, merit of the scenic domain of one of the best actresses ever views. Inveterate romantics we regret Stevens’ decision, even though we know that he cannot do otherwise, that this is his nature. However, it hurts a lot more for a Miss Kenton rubbing her platonic love in the viewer’s face, comforted only by the sad truth exposed above. Everything as clear as a summer afternoon in northern Italy.

Film: Traces of the Day

Direction: James Ivory

Year: 1993

genres: Romance/Drama

Note: 9/10