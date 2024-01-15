Based on the pickup, Toyota began production of a new vehicle

The Japanese brand began production of its new utility model in Zarate, Argentina, which was developed on the chassis of its Hilux pick-up.

Toyota and its Hilux pickup They gave life to a new vehicle, the production of which has recently begun in Argentina, a country where the truck, which is no less than number one in sales in its segment, has also been assembled for more than 20 years.

This model in question, which can be classified as a medium van or van, is sold under this name in various parts of the world courage With excellent participation and acceptance by the users of this type of last mile delivery vehicle.

The start of production is due to the construction of a new industrial warehouse 8,000 square meter surface (and modular design for future expansion) exclusively dedicated to the production of Hiace in Zárate, Buenos Aires. It is an ambitious project which was planned through a total investment of approx 50 million dollars.

Toyota Hiace, new utility vehicle with Hilux DNA

This new production line is the third at the Zarate industrial estate and joins Hilux Pickup and SW4 SUV, Hiace, which has been sold imported from Japan for some years, is already produced in versions Commuter and Van L2H2, With an initial capacity of 4,000 units per year and plans to expand it to 10,000 in the medium term.

courage “Made in Argentina” shares components with the number one pickup in the region, including Engine/Transmission and Rear Drive AxleTherefore it is supported by 13 local suppliers and auto parts from 110 in total.

Built on a self-supporting platform with an annular structure derived from a pick-up, it is equipped with the proven mechanical set that is present in both the Hilux and its SUV derivative. We are talking about a four-cylinder turbodiesel. 1GD 2.8 177 HP (163 hp in commuter) and Same 6-speed automatic transmission.

Like the Hilux and SW4 in the past, Toyota aims to establish a long-term sustainable business model for the Hiace with increased integration of local auto parts and export markets.

From pickup to utility: Toyota Hiace features

In addition to the commuter option, Fully glazed and with a capacity of 13 passengers, the L2H2 van version will be the star of the range. It has more generous dimensions (length 5,915 mm, height 2,280 mm, width 1,950 mm), resulting in greater cargo volume: 9.3 m3 and 1,145 kg.

Both are characterized by a raised chassisThe aforementioned rear-wheel drive, one or two sliding side doors (depending on the version) and a lift door Which replaces the Double Leaf, as Hiace is marketed with this configuration in all markets.

The van has a commercial vehicle category N1 (maximum weight 3.5 tonnes), which allows the Hiace It can be operated by people with B1 license or above (Cars, utility vehicles and trucks with gross weight up to 3,500 kg).

At the equipment level, models manufactured in Argentina present improvements in terms of multimedia, including New 9″ center and reversing camera In van versions. Additionally, the passenger version includes a 360° vision For more security.

Now, everyone might be wondering how much the Hiace is worth. Available in the official network of dealers, the suggested price for the public is 40,394,000 pesos (about $37,000) for the L2H2 version and 48,835,000 pesos ($45,000) for the Commuter.